JPR: Sales of Graphics Cards Hit $12.1 Billion in Q1 as ASPs Quadruple

Suppliers of standalone graphics cards for desktops increased their revenue nearly four times in Q1 2021 compared to the first quarter last year due to significant increase of average selling prices, according to Jon Peddie Research. Nvidia retained its leadership and outsold its rival AMD four-to-one.

11.77 Million Graphics Cards for Desktops Sold in Q1

Unit shipments of discrete graphics cards for desktop PCs reached 11.77-11.8 million units in Q1 2021, a 7.77% quarter-over-quarter increase and a noticeable 24.4% year-over-year growth, JPR reports. Typically, sales of graphics boards drop in Q1 compared to the prior quarter, but that was not the case this year.

Such an increase of sales can be explained by growing demand for gaming graphics cards as well as add-in-boards used for cyrptocurrency mining.

AMD managed to increase its market share by 3% in the first quarter and commanded 20% of discrete desktop graphics cards unit shipments. By contrast, Nvidia lost 3% but had a market share of 80%, still a dominant position.

Desktop Graphics Cards Market Tops $12.5 Billion Due to ASP Increase

Makers of graphics cards earned around $12.5 billion in revenue in Q1, an increase of 370% year-over-year due to inflated average selling prices (ASPs), according to JPR.

Average selling prices (ASPs) of graphics cards have been increasing slowly in the recent years as lower-end systems migrated to integrated GPUs, whereas owners of higher-end machines demanded better standalone graphics boards. For example, an ASP of a high-end graphics card increased from around $500 in the first half of 2018 to around $780 in the first half of 2020. Meanwhile, average prices of entry-level and midrange AIBs tend to fluctuate depending on actual offerings and refresh cycles.

But everything changed in the second half of 2020 when ASPs of all graphics cards — from entry to midrange and from high-end to workstation — skyrocketed in the fourth quarter nearly overnight as a result of demand from gamers and miners.

Today an average price of an entry-level graphics card is $496, a midrange board costs $809 on average, and a high-end adapter carries a $1,358 average price tag, according to JPR.

Analysts from Jon Peddie Research believe that price increases are driven by a number of factors, including shortages of components, insufficient capacities at foundries, strong demand from gamers, and solid (albeit limited) demand from miners of Ethereum cryptocurrency.

"We believe the stay-at-home orders created demand in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021," the analysts said. "Home PCs and workstations became the center of professional life and often the main source of entertainment during the lockdowns. Gaming added to the pressure on the supply chain as it continued to grow in popularity. But, as we said, this is also an anomalous period in graphics history. Prices are high as a result of shortages and so is demand in response to cryptocurrency prices."