SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB Drops to $87 at Amazon

SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB 2.5" SSD

This SSD has a 1000GB storage capacity.

Amazon lists the 1TB maximum storage capacity as 1000GB, but that's incorrect—it's a standard 1000GB drive. Still, that's plenty of storage for the price. If you want even more capacity, check out the 2TB model for $190. It's a higher price per GB, but twice the capacity means you're far less likely to run out of space. Or, you know, just grab two of these for the same capacity and less money if you're using a desktop with lots of spare area for additional drives.

Under ideal conditions, the read/write speeds can get as high as 535/450MBps. That's typical of modern 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. Since it uses the ubiquitous SATA connector, it can also work in older PCs and laptops.