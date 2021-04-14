Silicon Power Shoots For The Sky With New Xpower Zenith RAM

Silicon Power has launched a new series of DDR4 memory kits under the company's Xpower gaming brand. Consumers will be happy to know that the Zenith memory kits are available in both RGB and non-RGB flavors.

Designed to compete with the best RAM on the market, the Zenith and Zenith RGB come bearing a 10-layer PCB that's passively cooled with an iron-grey aluminium heat spreader. Regardless of the format, the memory module stands 38.5 mm tall so compatibility with air coolers shouldn't be an issue. In the case of the Zenith RGB, it features an user controllable RGB light bar that plays nice with with the four major motherboard brands, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Silicon Power commercializes the Zenith and Zenith RGB in a single module and dual-channel packages. The first is available from 8GB to 32GB, while the latter spans from 16GB (2x8GB) to 64GB (2x32GB).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Silicon Power) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Silicon Power) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Silicon Power) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Silicon Power)

Memory frequency options on the Zenith and Zenith RGB are very limited. Consumers can only pick from three data rates: DDR4-3200, DDR4-3600 or DDR4-4133. Silicon Power didn't reveal the entire specification sheet for the memory kits so only their CAS Latency (CL) value is known.

The DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 memory kits arrive with CL16 and CL18, while the DDR4-4133 memory kit features CL19. The voltage requirement for the DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 memory kits is 1.35V and 1.4V on the DDR4-4133 memory kit. They support XMP 2.0 so setup is a breeze.

Silicon Power backs its Zenith and Zenith RGB memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty. The company didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the new memory though.