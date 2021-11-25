Sipeed's $17 LycheeRV Board Has Allwinner RISC-V Processor

The Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor has turned up again, this time forming the core of the $17 LicheeRV from Sipeed, a tiny computer module with a curious form factor, as spotted by CNX Software.

(Image credit: Sipee)

Measuring just 46.2 x 25mm, the board sees the CPU, running at 1 GHz, backed by 512MB of DDR3 RAM. It looks rather like a RAM stick itself, in the vein of the older Raspberry Pi Compute Modules, but those aren’t SODIMM connectors you can see down the edge of the board - it’s two sets of 67-pin M.2 B-key connectors.

These are built to slot straight into a docking board that will supply additional connectivity, such as HDMI, Ethernet, MIPI DSI and GPIO access. You could use the board as it is - there's a micro SD slot, a USB-C port for power, and if you opt for the more expensive model, an extra $5, you can add a 1.14in magnetic SPI display.

Here it is, it will on next month pic.twitter.com/dNjzglBgrsNovember 24, 2021 See more

Docking boards should be with us next month, according to Sipeed’s Twitter account, along with a version with GPIO pin support. Compatible operating systems include Tina and Debian Linux, and the LycheeRV is available from AliExpress now.