Microsemi Makes an SSD With Super Tough SATA Connectors

The drives come with a "ruggedized" SATA 6 Gbps connector, which the manufacturer says feature "50 percent lower contact resistance than conventional designs and provide a minimum of 100,000 insertions with little to no performance degradation."

Designed especially for industrial and military applications in which "industry-standard SATA connectors are inadequate" the connector promises to deal effectively with "shock and vibration issues".

"The weakest link in many embedded applications is the connector, which can sabotage the operation of critical hardware," said BJ Heggli, vice president of Strategic Development and assistant general manager for Microsemi. "Our new connector family protects against the effects of severe shock and vibration, which safeguards the flow of data. As a result, we can now offer customers what is perhaps the most secure and rugged SSD available on the market."

The 2.5-inch, SLC-based drives are currently offered with capacities of 50 and 100 GB, while 200 and 400 GB versions are in development. The manufacturer promises at least 2 million hours MTBF. There was no information on pricing.