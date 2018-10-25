Trending

SSD Prices Could Drop Over 50 Percent In 2019 - Report

(Image credit: Adata)

According to a DigiTimes report citing "industry sources" this week, NAND flash prices are expected to continue to drop in 2019 after already seeing a 50 percent drop this year. Earlier reports said that SSD prices could fall to as low as $0.08 per GB in 2019. 

SSD Prices In Freefall

The DigiTimes report noted that the continued drop in prices seems to be primarily due to SSD manufacturers expanding their production capacity to increase profitability, as well as the adoption of 96-layer NAND technology. The technology allows for denser SSDs and, therefore, cheaper storage.

Simon Chen, chairman of Adata Technology, a well-known DRAM and SSD maker from Taiwan, said that flash makers have not only continued to increase production capacities for their flash storage facilities, but that NAND flash products may actually see larger drops in prices next year compared to this year.

Mass-Produced 96-Layer SSDs Are Coming

Many of the flash storage vendors are expected to begin mass production of 96-layer 3D NAND SSDs in the first half of 2019. Most of them are building capacities for manufacturing 50,000-100,000 96-layer 3D NAND chips per month, while China's Yangtze Memory Technology is expected to reach a production capacity of 150,000 chips per month.

The same price drops don’t seem to be expected in the DRAM market, primarily because there seems to be less competition there. The top three DRAM chipmakers (Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron) don’t intend to expand the capacity too much in 2019, even though there will be increased demand for DRAM for gaming systems, data centers and the automotive industry, according to Chen.

In September, it was reported that Samsung will limit DRAM production in 2019, maintaining the current high prices for its DRAM.

  • alextheblue 25 October 2018 22:46
    Well now, that's something to look forward to.
  • Tanyac 25 October 2018 22:56
    Excellent news. SSDs are currently selling at 15 times the cost of a HDD. So that would bring them down to 8 times the cost of HDD. A step in the right direction. (Example; Seagate ST10000VN004 sells here for $431, $43/TB. a 1TB 970 Pro sells for $649 per TB)...
    Even better is the 500GB WD Blue SSD is about $80 bucks now. Cut that in half and it will be the same price as a 500GB WD Blue hard drive.

    I am fine with price drops. The closer to $200 a 4TB SATA III SSD gets to the happier I am going to be.
  • USAFRet 26 October 2018 00:19
    21432635 said:

    Even better is the 500GB WD Blue SSD is about $80 bucks now. Cut that in half and it will be the same price as a 500GB WD Blue hard drive.

    I am fine with price drops. The closer to $200 a 4TB SATA III SSD gets to the happier I am going to be.

    Yep.
    The 860 EVO, MX500, WD Blue are all within $5-$7.
    And all within a percent of two of identical performance.
  • dlauber3 26 October 2018 01:02
  • benn 26 October 2018 03:13
    Good news. I’m waiting for the day when we can replace our terabytes of mass storage with SSDs (for a decent price). Bring on cheap 6tb ssd drives.

    Write endurance won’t be a factor for most people. A mass storage drive would only get a very minor percentage of rewrites VS an O/S or program drive.
  • AnimeMania 26 October 2018 05:26
    One major difference between SSDs and Hard Drives is SSDs can lose their data if they are not connected to a power supply every so often.
  • shrapnel_indie 26 October 2018 13:22
    In September, it was reported that Samsung will limit DRAM production in 2019, maintaining the current high prices for its DRAM.

    It bears saying again... this is akin to, if not outright, a method of price fixing.


    It will be nice to see SSD storage prices fall even further... as long as write endurance doesn't fall as much.
