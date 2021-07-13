Raspberry Pi's Eben Upton Guests on Tom's Hardware: The Pi Cast First Anniversary Show

Tom's Hardware: The Pi Cast celebrates one year of shows this July 13 and who better to celebrate with than Eben Upton, creator of the Raspberry Pi and co-founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

The live show starts at 2:30PM ET, 7:30PM BST this July 13, over on YouTube and you can ask your questions direct to Upton via our live chat.

Upton joins regular hosts Editor-in-Chief Avram Piltch, Raspberry Pi Expert Ash Puckett and Associate Editor Les Pounder to talk about the history of the Raspberry Pi, including the Raspberry Pi Pico. We'll also talk about the future of the Raspberry Pi and the Pico and what we can expect to see in the next year.

(Image credit: Future)

Upton launched the original Raspberry Pi back in 2012 and, as CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading, continues to lead its development, recently unveiling the first "Pi Silicon" in the form of the Raspberry Pi Pico and the RP2040 SoC.

Join us live at 2:30PM ET, 7:30PM BST to learn more about the past, present and future of the popular single board computer.