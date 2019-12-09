Thermaltake Expands RGB Lineup With ToughRAM Z-One DDR4 RAM Kit

ToughRAM Z-One (Image credit: Thermaltake)

Thermaltake this week expanded its RGB portfolio with the ToughRAM Z-One 16GB DDR4 RAM kit. The kit joins Thermaltake's other RGB memory offerings, like the ToughRAM RGB DDR4 series and its white counterpart.

ToughRAM Z-One memory modules feature a 10-layer PCB with a 2-ounce copper inner layer, tightly screened memory chips and 10μ gold fingers. Thermaltake also equipped the sticks with a brushed aluminum heat spreader adorned with customizable RGB lighting in the form of 10 addressable LEDs.

The RAM comes with Thermaltake's ToughRAM software, which lets you personalize the memory's lighting with more than 25 lighting modes. You can also monitor the memory module's real-time temperature, frequency and performance there.

Additionally, ToughRAM Z-One sticks are compatible with motherboards that have 5V addressable RGB headers. That means you can control the RGB lighting without having to rely on Thermaltake's software. The memory modules support a plethora of motherboard ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome, in addition to TT RGB Plus, TT AI Voice Control, Razer Chroma and Amazon Alexa RGB.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

At launch, Thermaltake is only offering the ToughRAM Z-One in a dual-channel 16GB memory kit priced at $89.99, (which is cheaper than the ToughRAM RGB DDR4-3200 selling for $110 or $120 for white at the time of writing). The package is comprised of two 8GB DDR4 memory modules clocked at 3,200 MHz with a CAS latency of 16 and a 1.35V operating voltage

The ToughRAM Z-One DDR4-3200 memory kit is compatible with AMD X570 motherboards, as well as Intel X299, 300-, 200- and 100-series motherboards and Intel's Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) RAM overclocking software.

Thermaltake backs its ToughRAM Z-One memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.