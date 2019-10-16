AMD Lists Threadripper 3000 CPU With 32 Cores, Possible New Socket

Famed chip detective @KOMACHI_ENSAKA discovered that AMD has posted a new Product Master list to its website that outlines current and potential future products. As per normal, entries to this list may or may not make it to market, but it seemingly provides some very intriguing information about AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series (codename Castle Peak) processors.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPU (Image credit: AMD)

Third-Generation Threadripper 3000 Specifications

Starting with the most obvious new information, AMD lists an unidentified Ryzen Threadripper with 32 cores and a 280W TDP (thermal design power). The Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, AMD's previous flagship, is rated for 250W. That's a 30W (12%) difference and hints that the new third-generation Ryzen Threadripper chips will probably be limited to 32 cores, which is the same as the prior-gen chips. There also isn't a listing for the rumored 64-core Threadripper.

CPK DT Ryzen Threadripper 16C 280W SP3R3 DT Ryzen Threadripper 280W SP3R3 DVT CPK DT Ryzen Threadripper 280W SP3R3 EVT DT Ryzen Threadripper 2E24 280W SP3R EVT CPK DT Ryzen Threadripper 32C 280W SP3r3 DT Ryzen Threadripper 280W SP3r3 DVT DT Ryzen Threadripper 32C 280W SP3r3 EVT CPK DT Ryzen Threadripper 280W SP3r3 EVT DT Ryzen Threadripper 2E32 280W SP3r3 EVT DT Ryzen Threadripper 2832 280W SP3r3 EVT DT Ryzen Threadripper 2E32 280W SP3r3 EVT

The other tidbit revolves around the socket for Threadripper 3000 processors. As you recall, first-and second-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors drop into socket TR4, also called socket SP3r2. The new document references a socket SP3r3 (presumably TR4+), which would be the third revision to the existing SP3 socket.

The potential socket change could be attributed to the rumored support for eight-channel memory, so you might need to drop some cash on a new motherboard to expose the full features of some Threadripper 3000 models.

AMD has already registered three new chipsets (TRX40, TRX80 and WRX80) with the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) back in August. Rumor is that the TRX80 and WRX80 chipsets could come with support for eight memory channels. If so, the chipsets could warrant a new socket, which in this case would be socket SP3r3.

We won't have to wait long to find out as the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series chips are scheduled to come out next month. Surprisingly enough, AMD previously sent over marketing material promoting a 24-core part. There's a good chance that the 32-core chip won't be available at launch.