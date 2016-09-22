Trending

Latest 'Titanfall 2' News Reveals PC Requirements, Benchmarks, Visual Options (Updated)

By


Update, 9/22/2016, 3:11 p.m. PDT: The minimum spec CPU was initially an error on EA's side. The actual chip is a Core i3-6300T.

Titanfall 2 is out next month, so it’s no surprise that Respawn Entertainment just released the hardware requirements for the game. However, producer Drew McCoy released more than just the PC specs. In the same announcement, he also showed off some PC-specific features, the game’s visual options, and even some early benchmark data.

McCoy said that the minimum requirements are for playing the game at a resolution of 1600x900 with most of the options toggled on. This should give you a 60fps average when you play the game. The recommended spec is aimed at a 1920x1080 resolution with most of the visual options maxed out. However, the game supports 4K resolution at 60fps, as well.

Titanfall 2 RequirementsMinimum (1600x900, 60fps average)Recommended (1920x1080, 60fps or higher)Ultra (3840x2160, 60fps average)
CPUIntel Core i3-6300T (Skylake, 3.3 GHz) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5-6600 (Skylake, 3.3 GHz) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i7-6700K (Skylake, 4.0 GHz) or AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
RAM8GB16GB16GB
Storage45GB45GB45GB
OSWindows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version111111
InputKeyboard and mouse, or dual analog controllerKeyboard and mouse, or dual analog controllerKeyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller
Internet Connection512 Kbps or faster512 Kbps or faster512 Kbps or faster

The minimum spec for the game lists its CPU as a Intel Core i3-3600T. However, a quick search revealed that no such chip exists. We reached out to EA for clarification and will update the story accordingly. It's also obvious that there aren't any specified AMD CPUs on the chart, but you can always find the correct equivalent chip on our CPU hierarchy page.

You also get a sneak peek at the many visual options you can play with in the game. One thing to note (other than the six types of V-Sync options) is that if you have an ultra-wide monitor, Titanfall 2 also supports 2560x1080 and 3440x1440 resolutions. You’ll also have access to an uncapped framerate of up to 144fps and remappable key bindings. Gamepads are also supported for those of you who are more accustomed to a controller.

Anti-Aliasing – None, TSAA, MSAA (2x, 4x, 8x)Ambient Occlusion – Enabled, DisabledAspect Ratio – 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, 21:9Brightness - SliderDisplay Mode – Fullscreen, WindowedDynamic Spot Shadows – Enabled, DisabledEffects Detail – Low, Medium, HighFOV – SliderImpact Marks – Disabled, Low, HighModel Detail – Low, Medium, HighRagdolls – Low, Medium, HighSpot Shadow Detail – Disabled, Low, High, Very HighSun Shadow Detail – Disabled, Low, High, Very HighTexture Filtering - Bilinear, Trilinear, Anisotropic (2x, 4x, 8x, 16x)Texture Quality - Low, Medium, High, Very High, InsaneV-Sync - V-Sync Disabled, Double buffered V-sync, Triple buffered V-Sync, NVIDIA Adaptive V-Sync, NVIDIA Adaptive Half-refresh V-Sync, Dynamic V-Sync

There aren’t many studios that show off benchmarks for their games before they're released, by McCoy managed to run a few tests from a build on the studio’s server. He recorded the framerates from a two-minute multiplayer session on the game’s minimum and recommended builds, as well as an Ultra-based configuration on both full HD and 4K resolutions. Even though McCoy was able to publish the benchmark data, the final game won’t come with built-in benchmarking software.

Titanfall 2 BenchmarksMinimumRecommendedFull HD Ultra
Anti-AliasingTSAATSAATSAA
Ambient Occlusion (HBAO+)DisabledDisabledEnabled
Aspect Ration / Resolution16:9, 1600x90016:9, 1920x108016:9, 1920x1080
Display ModeFullscreenFullscreenFullscreen
Dynamic Spot ShadowEnabledEnabledEnabled
Effects DetailMediumHighHigh
Impact MarksHighHighHigh
RagdollsHighHighHigh
Spot Shadow DetailMediumHighVery High
Sun Shadow DetailMediumHighVery High
Texture FilteringAnisotropic 2xAnisotropic 16xAnisotropic 16x
Texture QualityMediumVery HighInsane
V-SyncDisabledDisabledDisabled
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

In addition to all this news, the team also put out a new trailer for the game today that showed off more of the chaotic and exciting pilot-based gameplay that I first saw at E3 this summer. While you wait for your Titan to drop, you’ll have to run on walls, flank enemies, set up defenses, and scale buildings in order to get the advantage over your foes and win the game.

NameTitanfall 2
TypeFirst-Person Shooter
DeveloperRespawn Entertainment
PublisherEA
Release DateOctober 28, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Decends 22 September 2016 23:08
    So an AMD CPU is only gonna be good enough for minimum settings lol.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 22 September 2016 23:44
    18634607 said:
    So an AMD CPU is only gonna be good enough for minimum settings lol.

    Since it was also built for the 8-core Jaguar AMD APU powered consoles, I'd bet it will run fine on a high-clocked AMD quad-core at the "recommended" config at the least. If the PC version is threaded as well as the console version, an 83xx would do well enough at higher settings. The lack of a DX12 render path is disappointing though. I can see having DX11 as the default but DX12 should be an option.
    Reply
  • Decends 22 September 2016 23:49
    18634714 said:
    18634607 said:
    So an AMD CPU is only gonna be good enough for minimum settings lol.

    Since it was also built for the 8-core Jaguar AMD APU powered consoles, I'd bet it will run fine on a high-clocked AMD quad-core at the "recommended" config at the least. If the PC version is threaded as well as the console version, an 83xx would do well enough at higher settings. The lack of a DX12 render path is disappointing though. I can see having DX11 as the default but DX12 should be an option.

    My deduction is based on the fact for minimum settings it claims I3 6300T OR AMD Equivalent and the FX 8350 which is AMD's fastest most common CPU is about as fast as the I3 6100 which is only a little bit faster than the I3 6300T. Not to mention i suspect the PC version will not be that optimized given they were not willing to do a beta test of it on PC.
    Reply
  • ern88 23 September 2016 00:26
    My i5 6600K and GTX 1080 paired with Acer predator 1440p 144hz is ready!!!!
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 23 September 2016 04:08
    Good to see a developer not just throwing around "minimum" hardware without any clarity. At leas this time around they even recommend what setting should work as well,.
    Reply
  • DannyBr 23 September 2016 05:52
    Good to see that everything is still OK for me!
    Reply
  • f-14 23 September 2016 17:34
    BUT IS IT CRYSIS? take off hoser, this is the new touted benchmark! i could have said " but does it play titanfall2@4k@144hz over60FPS?"
    oops i did it again.
    too cliche'?
    Reply
  • f-14 23 September 2016 17:35
    "Publisher EA
    Release Date October 28, 2016
    Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One"

    BIG SHOUT OUT OH H_ DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS NO!
    Reply
  • psiboy 24 September 2016 03:51
    If they had bothered to use DX12 the AMD Chips (fx-83xx) would have been in a better position as it uses more cores than dx11 (about 1.5 cores) Developer stupidity strikes again! I won't be buying this game...(Yes I enjoyed the first one) So many have moved to Windows 10 for DX12 and these numpties still only supporting DX11.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 24 September 2016 04:02
    18639707 said:
    If they had bothered to use DX12 the AMD Chips (fx-83xx) would have been in a better position as it uses more cores than dx11 (about 1.5 cores) Developer stupidity strikes again! I won't be buying this game...(Yes I enjoyed the first one) So many have moved to Windows 10 for DX12 and these numpties still only supporting DX11.

    DX12 wasnt a thing when this game began development. They would have had to start over again to implement DX12 features (which realistically wouldnt have made a drastic impact) and possibly delayed the game a year or more.
    Reply