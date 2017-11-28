Vivo CASE-V10G: Tempered Glass And LED Fans On The Cheap

Vivo has launched yet another budget-friendly chassis that is as easy on the eyes as it is your wallet.
Priced at just $50, the newly launched Vivo CASE-V10G brings a lot to the table despite its relatively low asking price. This entry-level chassis features a steel, plastic, and tempered glass construction and is painted black inside and out.
The chassis is a bit smaller than the average mid-tower ATX case, measuring 423 x 196 x 421mm (LxWxH). That said, the CASE-V10G supports motherboards up to ATX in size, full-size graphics cards up to 350mm, CPU heatsinks as tall as 155mm, and full size ATX power supplies. It has seven expansion slots as well as mounting locations for two 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives.
Surprising for a case at this price point, it comes loaded with three blue 120mm LED fans. Due to the placement of the hard drive racks, radiators and all-in-one coolers can't be mounted in the front of the chassis. Though a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location over the CPU socket area.
Much the same as the CASE-V08 announced earlier, I/O connectivity consists of two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, and HD audio jacks.
The Vivo CASE-V10G is available now with a MSRP of $50.
|Product
|Vivo CASE-V10G
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|423 x 196 x 421mm
|Weight
|10.2lbs
|Materials
|SECC, Plastic Tempered glass
|Motherboard Support
|ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|3.5” x 22.5” x 2
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Fan Support
|Front: 120mm x 3 (3x LED 120mm included) Rear: 120mm x 1
|Radiator Support
|Up to 120mm
|I/O
|USB 2.0 x 2USB 3.0 x 1Audio x 1 MIC x 1
|CPU Height
|155mm
|GPU Length
|350mm
|Price
|$50
