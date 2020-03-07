Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19577 Makes Small Change to Diagnostics Data

Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19577 to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program yesterday. The new build's headlining feature is the addition of revamped options related to data collected for diagnostic purposes.

The change is minor--it doesn't seem like the amount of data collected for diagnostics purposes will change with Preview Build 19577. Instead, the settings related to that data have been renamed to better reflect Microsoft's policies.

Microsoft said the diagnostics settings found in the Settings app as well as Group Policy tools have been renamed from "Basic diagnostic data" and "Full diagnostic data" to "Required diagnostic data" and "Optional diagnostic data."

Those names make Microsoft's policy even clearer. There's no way to get out of sharing at least some diagnostic data with the company, but at least now Windows 10 users know they're expected to share that information no matter what.

Here's what Microsoft said about the change in its blog post:

"As part of the Microsoft initiative to increase transparency and control over data, we’re making some changes to the Settings app and Group Policy settings that will start showing up in Windows Insider builds this month. Basic diagnostic data is now known as Required diagnostic data and Full diagnostic data is now Optional diagnostic data. If you’re a commercial customer and choose to send Optional diagnostic data, we will also be providing more granular Group Policy settings to configure the data that’s collected within your organization. We’ll publish more specifics around the new policies when we get closer to the retail release, and in the meantime, check out the Microsoft Privacy Report for more information around our data collection practices."

Preview Build 19577 also introduced a new Windows Security icon similar to the ones for Microsoft released a few weeks ago for other apps, continued an experiment with driver updates released via Windows Update, and more.