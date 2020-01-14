Windows 7 Support Ends Today

After 10 years of support, Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7 today. The company will no longer issue security updates, and Microsoft strongly recommends to update to its current operating system (OS), Windows 10.
Those who don't update may be vulnerable to security flaws, and bugs won't be fixed. Technical assistance won't be available, and some games will also be discontinued.
The only Windows 7 machines that will continue to be supported are those in enterprise or education environments that have purchased Extended Security Updates through 2023.
Microsoft has been warning customers of Windows 7's demise, and now the time has finally come. But there are some hurdles. According to NetMarketShare, in December, Windows 7 was running on almost 27% of computers, so Microsoft has its work cut out for it.
While Microsoft is recommending that users update machines to Windows 10, there is another option. It appears that users have been buying new devices with the OS, which is one way to go about it.
Microsoft will focus its attention on Windows 10 from here on out, including variants like Windows 10X for dual-screen and foldable screen devices.
Windows 10 has ramped up the releases and works more as a service now than ever. There have already been a few end-of-life date for versions of Windows 10. But Windows XP has seen patches after its end-of-life date, so it's possible we could see a surprise Windows 7 update at some point.
"Those who don't update may be vulnerable to security flaws, and bugs won't be fixed.". I'm seeing more bugs on my office PC (win10, by corporate policy) than on my old laptop, and my IT-help guys are pretty helpless.
"Technical assistance won't be available". This is just rich. The only time I visit a Microsoft website is to see unresolved questions, with robotic polite non-answers, frustrated posters, before going off to some non-MS site for a real human answer.
Like others said, no reason to update yet. The only things that forced me to upgrade from XP were lack of new browsers and SSD support, not the newest direct-x, nor even the 3gb ram limit. Security? XP can run Zone-Alarm, the old free version which nothing tops.
Then I will say that your IT guys are useless. Windows 10 is the most stable OS I have ever worked with an experienced with since Windows 3.1. The network at my office is totally stable and have been for years. No one is complaining either.
I have been using Windows 10 since week 2 of release. I would rather use it, than 7, these days. I will be so glad when we make the switch, at work.
Windows 7 is still viable operating system for some people I think. People are slow to change especially after all the money they put into it
$100 for several years of the thing that runs your whole PC? And that, for those comparatively few who actually purchased a standalone OS license.
To be pedantic, Windows 10 is stable on your hardware with your software in your use case...
Why would you use software that are not compatible with Windows 10 when you're using Windows 10 to begin with? I'm talking about a company network with dozens of computers plugged on it. Do you seriously think this wasn't "thought about" before it was bought and installed?
This isn't a game of luck. This is about skills and knowledge. Windows 10 is stable. If it isn't for you you're doing something wrong and you should know what. Especially when you are a system admin for a company or a technician.
You don't build a network with Windows 7 or 8. Not in 2020.