You Can Preorder The Wooting One Keyboard Now, But Inventory's Limited (Updated)

Wooting One

Update, 8/10/16, 10:25am PT: We reached out to Wooting for additional clarification. Although the product pages suggested that the second batch of preorders wouldn't be filled until November 2017, a representative from the company informed us that all the orders after the first 100 are expected "early 2017 or sooner." That means it could be just a matter of months before you can catch the second wave of One keyboards.



However, Wooting also told us that the next batch is expected to be closer to 1,000-2,000 units, depending on demand, so it's not as though the supply is unlimited.



The original version of this article stated (based on the product page) that the second batch would not come until November 2017. That text has been amended to reflect the new information we received.

Original article (with updates):

Good news: You can preorder a Wooting One keyboard. Bad news: You better be quick on the draw, or you'll be empty-handed until November 2017.

As we’ve written recently, the One is an optical-switch keyboard that also employs analog controls, which enable more sensitive controls in games as well as variable actuation points.



The One is available in two editions. The “Start Basic” version costs €159.99 ($179.99 USD) and includes Red or Blue Flaretech switches and a detachable cable. There’s also a “first aid kit” that includes a keycap (and switch) puller, five top plate screws, and four Red and four Blue replacement switches.

The “Premium” version is the same except that it comes with both Red and Blue Flaretech switches, so you can swap them out as you see fit. (It comes with the Red switches installed, but because it’s a modular device, you can pop in the Blue switches if you prefer a clickier experience.) The higher-end package is €199.99 ($219.99 USD).

With either option, customers in the EU and U.S. get free shipping (although import duties and VAT may apply depending on your location).

All of the fun capabilities the One offers are officially supported only on Windows 7/8/10; for now, the One functions as just a regular keyboard on Mac OS X and Linux systems, although Wooting said that full support for those other operating systems is forthcoming.

If you want a One, you better hurry; it’s true that the first batch is coming this November, but according to the preorder page, Wooting will take just 100 orders. The second batch will likely be between 1,000-2,000 units and should open up early in 2017. That means unless you were a Kickstarter backer or are quick on the draw, you’ll have to wait for a while to get your hands on a Wooting One keyboard.



