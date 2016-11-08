Controller Support Finally Comes To 'XCOM 2' On PC

There’s a new update available for those playing XCOM 2 on the PC. According to the team at Firaxis Games, some fans on the PC heavily requested controller support, and nine months after the game's release, it’s finally available.

At launch, XCOM 2 supported keyboard and mouse as well as the Steam Controller. The latter input was the result of a collaboration between Firaxis and Valve. With this new update, you can also play the game with an Xbox One and Xbox 360 controller.

The addition of controller support was a long time coming. When Firaxis first announced the game, it mentioned that it would be available only for the PC. Creative director Jake Solomon mentioned that this platform exclusivity meant that the studio could meet “very, very ambitious goals” for the game. In addition, the game utilized a heavily modified version of the Unreal Engine 3.5, which meant that transferring all of the data and assets to Unreal Engine 4 would be a monumental task. However, the game eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of September.

New controller support also means that you can explore the Avenger, the home of your soldiers, in a new first-person camera mode. However, you can also use the same camera angle to walk the battlefield with your team, which means that you can snap some beautiful screenshots. You can learn how to activate the feature with the help of the studio’s instructions.

In addition to controller support, the developers also made some changes to the game. You can check out the changelog on the game’s news page.