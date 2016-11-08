Trending

Controller Support Finally Comes To 'XCOM 2' On PC

By

There’s a new update available for those playing XCOM 2 on the PC. According to the team at Firaxis Games, some fans on the PC heavily requested controller support, and nine months after the game's release, it’s finally available.

At launch, XCOM 2 supported keyboard and mouse as well as the Steam Controller. The latter input was the result of a collaboration between Firaxis and Valve. With this new update, you can also play the game with an Xbox One and Xbox 360 controller.

The addition of controller support was a long time coming. When Firaxis first announced the game, it mentioned that it would be available only for the PC. Creative director Jake Solomon mentioned that this platform exclusivity meant that the studio could meet “very, very ambitious goals” for the game. In addition, the game utilized a heavily modified version of the Unreal Engine 3.5, which meant that transferring all of the data and assets to Unreal Engine 4 would be a monumental task. However, the game eventually made its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the end of September.

New controller support also means that you can explore the Avenger, the home of your soldiers, in a new first-person camera mode. However, you can also use the same camera angle to walk the battlefield with your team, which means that you can snap some beautiful screenshots. You can learn how to activate the feature with the help of the studio’s instructions.

In addition to controller support, the developers also made some changes to the game. You can check out the changelog on the game’s news page.

NameXCOM 2
TypeReal-time strategy, Sci-fi
DeveloperFiraxis Games
Publisher2K
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Where To Buy2K StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateFebruary 5, 2016 (PC)September 27, 2016 (Xbox One and PlayStation 4)
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CaedenV 08 November 2016 22:25
    ... I literally just finished this game over the summer and was annoyed about the lack of controller support. Fun game, but now I wish I had waited just a little bit longer
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 09 November 2016 09:54
    We have a keyboard and mouse, why unless you have neither. Oh yeah, right. At least they waited to port the PC to console instead of the otherway around.
    Reply
  • JonDol 09 November 2016 12:53
    Since when this game is a Real Time Strategy ?
    Reply
  • skit75 10 November 2016 00:09
    You take turns... in real time, and with strategy.
    Reply