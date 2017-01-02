Trending

Dell Announces XPS 13 '2-in-1' Device, 27-Inch 'Ultrathin' Monitor Ahead of CES

Dell announced two new products, a 2-in-1 version of its popular XPS 13 clamshell-type laptop, as well as an ultrathin 27-inch monitor with QHD (2560x1440) resolution and USB Type-C connectivity.

XPS 13 2-in-1

The XPS 13 has been one of Dell’s more successful notebook product brands in the past few years, competing directly with products such as the Apple Macbook Pro, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon, HP Spectre, and so on. Dell even made a “Developer Edition” of the XPS 13 that was pre-installed with Ubuntu, which similarly saw some success within the developer community.

Dell is now looking to expand this successful brand with a 2-in-1 variant and compete directly against Lenovo’s X1 Yoga and HP’s Spectre x360.

One of the more appealing features of the XPS 13, beyond its general premium build, was the “InfinityEdge” display, which is Dell’s brand name for its notebook displays with thin bezels. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with the same IPS InfinityEdge display with 3200x1800 resolution that we’ve seen on the XPS 13.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell said that the new XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with an Intel Kaby Lake chip, just like its brother, allegedly giving it a 10% boost in performance over the previous generation XPS 13. Dell also claimed that the notebook can play up to 9 hours of Netflix videos on a single charge. The device can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Dell is also offering an optional active pen with 2,048 precision levels.

You can buy an XPS 13 2-in-1 in a few days, starting January 5. The entry price will be $1,000 and will increase from there, depending on the selected configuration. (You can read a hands-on analysis of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 over on our sister publication, Laptop Magazine.)

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
Operating SystemWindows 10
Processor-7th Generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor (4M Cache, up to 3.2 GHz) -7th Generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor (4M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz)
Display options-13.3-inch UltraSharp Quad HD+ (3200x1800) InfinityEdge touch display -13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display 400-nits, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% color gamut, anti-reflective 170° wide viewing angle, capacitive touchscreen with 10-finger touch support
ConstructionCNC machined aluminum in silver Edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass NBT Carbon fiber composite palm rest with soft touch paint Steel hinges wrapped in aluminum
Storage128GB SATA, 256GB PCIe, 512GB PCIe, or 1TB PCIe SSD with Intel RST
Memory4GB, 8GB, or 16GB Dual Channel LPDDR3 SDRAM at 1,866MHz (On Board)
AudioStereo speakers professionally tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro 1W x 2 = 2W total
WebcamWidescreen HD (720p) webcam with dual array digital microphones
GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 615
Battery46WHr battery (not user-replaceable)
PenDell Active Pen with 2,048 pressure sensitivity
I/O Ports-Thunderbolt 3 with PowerShare, DC-In & DisplayPort-USB Type-C 3.1 with PowerShare, DC-In & DisplayPort-MicroSD card reader-Headset jack-Noble lock slot
Wireless Connectivity-Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC + Bluetooth 4.2 -Miracast capable Intel Smart Connect Technology
DimensionsHeight: 0.32-0.54 x 11.98 x 7.8 inches / 8-13.7 x 304 x 199mm (HxWxD)
WeightStarting at 2.7 pounds (1.24 kg)

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor (S2718D)

According to IHS Global market research firm, Dell has been the #1 desktop monitor maker for the past three years. The company’s new ultrathin 27” monitor takes aim at customers that want monitors that look and feel more premium.

Based on Dell’s own internal analysis, the new S2718D should be the world’s thinnest monitor on the market. It’s also among those with the smallest bezels, using the company InfinityEdge display technology.

The monitor has a 2560x1400 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, 6ms response, and 400 nits brightness. It’s also one of the most accurate desktop monitors, with an sRGB color gamut coverage of over 99%. S2718D’s display also support HDR, but Dell said the standard it uses is different from what TV makers are using.

The new monitor will be sold on Dell.com in the United States starting at $700. It should be available by March 16, 2017.

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor
Model numberS2718D
Display27” / 2560x1440 @ 60 Hz
Viewing angle178⁰/178⁰ wide viewing angle / glossy
Color gamut and depth99% sRGB / 16.7 million colors
Brightness / Contrast ratio / Response Time400 cd/m2 / 1000:1 / 6 ms (gray to gray) responsetime
ConnectivityUSB Type-C with power deliver (up to 45W), HDMI 2.0, Audio line out
Misc.HDR (high dynamic range) technology embedded (Scalar-only solution)
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 02 January 2017 14:57
    This is copy of Surface Studio which by itself won't sell that much. Microsoft and OEM are really trying to find a good business case for failing OS, Win 10.

    The latest market share showed that Windows 10 since July only gain 0.72% on the market where Windows 7 alone for the past past went up for 1.17%. Windows 10 is a dead OS.
    Reply
  • computerguy72 02 January 2017 16:28
    Frakpower777 you are delusional. Netmarketshare shows Win 10 went from 23.72% to 24.36% in 1 month (december) and heck that's almost half the total number of Linux users. A "dead" os gaining a number equal to 40% of Linux users in 1 month is not exactly dead but in fact that is amazing. If you combine all Mac users and Linux users Win 10 alone outnumbers them by 420%.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 02 January 2017 17:58
    I'm sorry Dell, but $700(US?) is way too much for a 27" 1440p monitor these days. I've been enjoying my U2713HM for years and paid $550 for it originally. Monitor prices should be flat or fall over time for the same resolution, not go up.
    Reply
  • velocityg4 02 January 2017 20:19
    $700 for a 2560x1440 and it is only 99% Adobe sRGB. I would expect 100% Adobe RGB (not sRGB) for that price. It is also only 60hz. I wouldn't be surprised if they cheated on the thin factor with a giant and unsightly power brick.

    Dell needs to work on that logo. It just makes the laptop look cheap. Apple's logo looks classy. Whether you like the company or not. It looks good.

    $1000 starting price for 1.2Ghz CPU, 4GB RAM, 1920x1080 display and a 128GB SSD. They took a page out of Apple's playbook. It almost makes the Macbook look reasonably priced.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 02 January 2017 20:41
    They need to get rid of the fugly 16:9 aspect ratio and pick 3:2 and 16:10, 16:9 it's only useful to watch movies, the other 2 aspect ratio are versatile between multimedia and productivity.

    Movie industry would also help is they make the jump to 16:10.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 02 January 2017 20:41
    Trying to read a comic or manga in a pivoted 16:9 feels absolutely horrible.
    Reply
  • bit_user 02 January 2017 21:24
    Please find out what happened to the OLED monitor they showed at last year's CES!

    I know it was going to cost $5k, but the sooner the $5k monitors hit the street, the sooner there should be OLEDs I can afford!
    Reply
  • Blytz 03 January 2017 07:16
    Now if they'll just stop using intels rubbish video chipsets so we can have some moderate video grunt I'll be inclined to get one
    Reply
  • TEAMSWITCHER 03 January 2017 16:02
    Dell is pushing a wet noodle uphill. You can get a 40" 4K Samsung TV with uncompressed color support (K6300) for as little as $350 when it goes on sale. Resolution is a tad better than the 27" Dell monitor at 110DPI, and input lag is respectable. The 40" screen is truly a sight to behold, making a 27" DELL monitor look tiny in comparison. Having a remote to adjust settings is far superior than the torturous buttons found on DELL monitors. As for Color...I think it's actually better than my U2711 Dell UltraSharp monitor that it replaced. VA (Vertical Alignment) panels have more contrast and deeper blacks than IPS panels, although viewing angles aren't as good, but that's not a problem for monitor usage.

    One caveat...You need an HDMI 2.0 port to support the 4K resolution. And only one of the three ports on the TV supports uncompressed color.

    Don't believe me? This site: www.rtings.com\tv reviews is how I found my 40" Samsung 4K Display. They really know what they are talking bout.
    Reply
  • bit_user 03 January 2017 23:59
    19098113 said:
    You can get a 40" 4K Samsung TV with uncompressed color support (K6300) for as little as $350 when it goes on sale.
    This is what I'm thinking, but I'd spend more & get OLED.

    At the distance I'd be sitting, some curvature would really help.
    Reply