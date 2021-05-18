Zotac Thinks That Nvidia Will Make a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

If Zotac's Firestorm software is to be trusted, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti might not be the only Ti SKU that Nvidia releases this generation: Twitter user Japanese PC mania has discovered references to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti baked into the software.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is surely one of Nvidia's worst kept secrets. Everything relevant to the Ampere graphics card's specifications pricing is already out in public; we've even seen photographs of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti pallets making their way to U.S. retailers. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's pricing is undefined, but the general expectation is between $999 and $1,099.

We haven't heard anything about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti before today's discovery, though. The GeForce RTX 3090 already blurs the line between a GeForce SKU and a Titan SKU. We're not sure that a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would fit into Nvidia's Ampere product stack at this time. Nvidia is very proud of its Titan graphics cards, so it's pretty much a given that we will see an Ampere Titan down the line. If Nvidia makes the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, we don't think there will be a Titan and vice versa. However, only time will tell.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti reportedly features the full GA104 silicon with a total of 6,144 CUDA cores. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti would potentially arrive with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the GeForce RTX 3080, more importantly, the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Zotac's image files for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti were previously hidden inside a folder in the Firestorm directory. Surprisingly, the files are dated April 21, so they are pretty fresh. The inclusion of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti lends credence to the rumor that the new Ampere graphics cards are right around the corner.

If the time frames are accurate, both the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti should be announced on May 31. The NDA for product reviews should lift on June 2 and June 9, respectively. The actual product launch, on the other hand, is still a mystery. As for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, let's treat it as a unicorn for now.