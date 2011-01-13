Trending

25 Years Of Graphics History: A Farewell To ATI, In Pictures

By

ATI graphics were around for 25 years, 10 of them centering on the Radeon family. As the ATI brand fades away, we're left to remember the company's most noteworthy desktop cards, right after the 6970/6950 launch and just before the Radeon HD 6990 emerges.

2000 • A New Era: Radeon 8000

2000 • A New Era: Radeon 8000

Graphics cards were sold under the new brand name Radeon for the first time in 2000; the name Rage was probably too damaged. New name, new luck? Let us recall…

2000 • Radeon 7500

2000 • Radeon 7500

So its performance did not exactly blow peoples’ minds. But the first Radeon was a solid entry.

2001 • Radeon 8500

2001 • Radeon 8500

Reasonable value for money earned the Radeon a new following. The LE models were entry-level, whereas the XT models were high-end.

2002 • Multimedia On-Board: Radeon 8500 All-In-Wonder

2002 • Radeon 8500 All-In-Wonder

ATI combined a 3D graphics card with an analog TV and radio tuner and made them available on its All-In-Wonder. This was a successful step into an OEM market where Nvidia was never able to succeed.

2002 • Radeon 9000: The Entry-Level GPU

2002 • Radeon 9000: The Entry-Level GPU

The Radeon 9000-series launched in 2002 with a entry-level model: the 9000.

2003 • Radeon 9600 Pro: The Popular One

After a few weak 9000-series models, the Radeon 9600 Pro arose to become the most popular mid-range model at the time. It was a good card with solid frame rates, except for a lack of Shader Model 3.0 support.

2003 • Radeon 9800 XT: ATI’s Hot Iron

2003 • Radeon 9800 XT: ATI’s Hot Iron

Nicknamed “Comet,” it was extremely fast, not especially quiet, but above all: at risk for heat exhaustion. We buried two burnt-up 9800 XTs ourselves, trying to cope with the (financial) loss. Going out in flames is just not cheap.

2004 • Radeon X700: The Xs Appear

2004 • Radeon X700: The Xs Appear

ATI created a whole new volume upper-mid segment model with the X700. Though affordably priced, the Shader Model 2.0b design restriction negatively impacted its competition with Nvidia's GeForce 6-series. The Nvidia cards offered more 3D effects with the help of Shader Model 3.0, and, to make things even more interesting, resourceful users could quite effortlessly unlock the GeForce 6600 card to a GeFore 6800 (at least initially).

2005 • Radeon X850 XT: The Limited-Functionality Burner

2005 • Radeon X850 XT: The Limited-Functionality Burner

ATI’s answer to the Nvidia FX 5800 Ultra "Hair Dryer:" the Radeon X850 XT.

The card was extremely fast, and superior to the GeForce 6800 GT in many ways, so long as Shader Model 2.0b was enough. The situation was much closer once you took Shader Model 3.0 into account, and many games would not start at all on the AMD hardware. Did you want to run Bioshock with an X850 XT? You had to wait (a long time) for the community to produce a hack.

2005 • X1300 Pro: A Slow Start

2005 • X1300 Pro: A Slow Start

E.T. looked just as sad on this Sapphire card as most customers who tried playing games on it. Sure, it had DirectX 9 and Shader Model 3.0 support for nice graphics, but the performance just wasn’t there.

201 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tacoslave 13 January 2011 11:11
    I guess it makes the whole fusion thing a little less confusing for those not in the know.
    Reply
  • clownbaby 13 January 2011 11:13
    I like the retrospect. Brings back a lot of fond memories.
    Reply
  • sideshowbob32 13 January 2011 11:17
    Ha brings back a few memory's i still have a ATI 9600 in my part stash, and my 4890s still perform grate in CF. But will miss having a ATI logo
    Reply
  • joelmartinez 13 January 2011 11:29
    my only ati card: 5850
    Reply
  • eklipz330 13 January 2011 11:34
    my list of ati cards

    7200 se
    9600 pro
    x800 xl
    2x hd 2900xt
    hd 4850

    none of them failed

    not a fanboy... just a fan of quality products

    ...i'll still mumble ati before reading radeon...
    Reply
  • 13 January 2011 11:50
    Time and tide wait for no man... Stronger survives
    Reply
  • longshotthe1st 13 January 2011 11:54
    8mb Rage2
    64mb 7200
    128mb 9600
    1gb 5850 (couple nvidia in between)
    Reply
  • Nintendork 13 January 2011 11:55
    And HD5970 strill reign supreme as the macho alfa. HD6990, pronto.
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 13 January 2011 11:55
    Farewell ATI while you've been owned by AMD for sometime now it was always nice to at-least see the name. I'm a lucky one that can remember those earliest products. Sleep well old friend.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 13 January 2011 11:58
    Interesting how ATI's probably biggest success against nVidia wasn't even mentioned - Radeon 9700 Pro. That card completely obliterated its GeForce FX 5800 competitor and was superior even to the GeForce FX 5900 successor! At least its 9800 Pro successor is there...
    Reply