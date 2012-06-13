Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

The Aviator
The Aviator by Datamancer is a classic variation on Jake von Slatt's original Steampunk keyboard. Instead of bronze, the Aviator comes in either brushed (pictured) or polished aluminum and features a black leather face. The Aviator shares the common sides of the original steampunk keyboard. Its keys are typewriter-style, and it features a braided cord. The lock keys are jeweled domes that can be ordered in seven different colors.
Source: Datamancer
The Baron Of Cyprus
This one-of-a-kind keyboard mod by Datamancer looks like a copper version of the Sojourner, with a padded black leather face and amber crystal dome lights. The keys are also copper with large clear letters.
Source: Datamancer
The Alchemist
Another brass keyboard mod from Datamancer, The Alchemist features light-up stained glass sides and a braided cord. Many of the keys feature alchemical symbols instead of their usual numbers and letters, set against a dark wood face. The key font is a Gothic style.
Source: Datamancer
The Reliquary
Datamancer's The Reliquary keyboard mod is housed inside a wooden box appointed with brass and topped with a stained glass lid. The front of the box folds down to become a padded wrist pad, while the stained glass lid is removed to reveal an aged leather-faced keyboard with Gothic font on parchment keys.
Datamancer also made a modified version of the Reliquary for one of his customers that featured numerous working gears on the lid as opposed to stained glass. A video of the gear mod is available on his website.
Source: Datamancer
Datamancer Deco
The Datamancer Deco is the first Art Deco style keyboard from Datamancer, a precursor to the Streamline. The stylized font on the typewriter-style keys fits perfectly with the stepped Deco sides and silver frame. The Datamancer Deco comes in black or white flavors, each with matching-colored face and keys.
Source: Datamancer
The Streamline
The Streamline is another Art Deco keyboard from Datamancer. This mod is similar to the Datamancer Deco, just more Deco. Like fellow steampunk modder Jake von Slatt, Datamancer also seems to be a Linux fan. Notice the Tux logo on the Windows key. Nice touch!
Source: Datamancer
The New Yorker
The Chrysler building in New York City, as well as the Chrysler New Yorker automobile, served as the inspiration for Datamancer's third Art Deco keyboard. Both the ornamentation and font used for the keyboard keys fit perfectly with the BioShock vein of steampunk. The use of both silver and gold tones makes The New Yorker the pinnacle of Art Deco keyboard mods.
Datamancer has a “fly-over” video of the New Yorker on his website.
Source: Datamancer
The Marquis
The Marquis is another Datamancer creation of brass and leather. This mod has ornate leaf engravings on the sides and a very stylized key font. An alternate silver version of the Marquis features a polished aluminum chassis and new black leather face as well as blue lock lights. Another version with a dark wood face also exists (bottom-right).
Datamancer has a “fly-over” video of the Marquis and the Silver Marquis on his website.
Source: Datamancer, Datamancer
Datamancer Ergo
This ergonomic keyboard mod from Datamancer features the split-key design popular in the late 90s. A plush fabric wrist pad borders the entire bottom end of the keyboard, and the shiny brass side pieces have leaf etchings (like on the Marquis). The key font is stylized but soft, and the lock lights are made of violet crystal domes. A buttonless trackpad is even added where the keyboard splits.
Source: Datamancer
The Emperor
The Emperor is a Chinese keyboard mod by Datamnacer. One of the polished brass sides has an engraving of a dragon, while the other holds a phoenix. The Cangjie keys and red faceplate come together to give this mod the look of Chinese royalty.
Source: Datamancer
