Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest

The Aviator

The Aviator by Datamancer is a classic variation on Jake von Slatt's original Steampunk keyboard. Instead of bronze, the Aviator comes in either brushed (pictured) or polished aluminum and features a black leather face. The Aviator shares the common sides of the original steampunk keyboard. Its keys are typewriter-style, and it features a braided cord. The lock keys are jeweled domes that can be ordered in seven different colors.

Source: Datamancer

The Baron Of Cyprus

This one-of-a-kind keyboard mod by Datamancer looks like a copper version of the Sojourner, with a padded black leather face and amber crystal dome lights. The keys are also copper with large clear letters.

Source: Datamancer

The Alchemist

Another brass keyboard mod from Datamancer, The Alchemist features light-up stained glass sides and a braided cord. Many of the keys feature alchemical symbols instead of their usual numbers and letters, set against a dark wood face. The key font is a Gothic style.

Source: Datamancer

The Reliquary

Datamancer's The Reliquary keyboard mod is housed inside a wooden box appointed with brass and topped with a stained glass lid. The front of the box folds down to become a padded wrist pad, while the stained glass lid is removed to reveal an aged leather-faced keyboard with Gothic font on parchment keys.

Datamancer also made a modified version of the Reliquary for one of his customers that featured numerous working gears on the lid as opposed to stained glass. A video of the gear mod is available on his website.

Source: Datamancer

Datamancer Deco

The Datamancer Deco is the first Art Deco style keyboard from Datamancer, a precursor to the Streamline. The stylized font on the typewriter-style keys fits perfectly with the stepped Deco sides and silver frame. The Datamancer Deco comes in black or white flavors, each with matching-colored face and keys.

Source: Datamancer

The Streamline

The Streamline is another Art Deco keyboard from Datamancer. This mod is similar to the Datamancer Deco, just more Deco. Like fellow steampunk modder Jake von Slatt, Datamancer also seems to be a Linux fan. Notice the Tux logo on the Windows key. Nice touch!

Source: Datamancer

The New Yorker

The Chrysler building in New York City, as well as the Chrysler New Yorker automobile, served as the inspiration for Datamancer's third Art Deco keyboard. Both the ornamentation and font used for the keyboard keys fit perfectly with the BioShock vein of steampunk. The use of both silver and gold tones makes The New Yorker the pinnacle of Art Deco keyboard mods.

Datamancer has a “fly-over” video of the New Yorker on his website.

Source: Datamancer

The Marquis

The Marquis is another Datamancer creation of brass and leather. This mod has ornate leaf engravings on the sides and a very stylized key font. An alternate silver version of the Marquis features a polished aluminum chassis and new black leather face as well as blue lock lights. Another version with a dark wood face also exists (bottom-right).

Datamancer has a “fly-over” video of the Marquis and the Silver Marquis on his website.

Source: Datamancer, Datamancer

Datamancer Ergo

This ergonomic keyboard mod from Datamancer features the split-key design popular in the late 90s. A plush fabric wrist pad borders the entire bottom end of the keyboard, and the shiny brass side pieces have leaf etchings (like on the Marquis). The key font is stylized but soft, and the lock lights are made of violet crystal domes. A buttonless trackpad is even added where the keyboard splits.

Source: Datamancer

The Emperor

The Emperor is a Chinese keyboard mod by Datamnacer. One of the polished brass sides has an engraving of a dragon, while the other holds a phoenix. The Cangjie keys and red faceplate come together to give this mod the look of Chinese royalty.

Source: Datamancer