In Pictures: 40 Of The Dirtiest PCs You've Ever Seen

Even if you like to get your hands dirty, today's picture story may make you want a shower. Get your latex gloves and liquid air ready. These messes won't be easy to clean up.

Cutout

Even scissor-switch keyboards can become a storage space. Only the strongest cleaning agents will be able to help here.

Point Of View

Below the fan is above the fan...or something.

Coral Reef

In the front of this machine, components that belong next to each other slowly grow together.

Change

A typical before and after picture. Sometimes, the only hope is some good industrial-strength cleaner.

Just Too Much?

We don’t even have words for this.

Portable

This laptop howls with the Siberian wolves.

A Light Dusting

Lukewarm beer might be worse than this...but not much else.

The Final Lid

This is the last front-panel cover, we promise. It’s the same PC case shown a few pages back, bathed in a new light.

The Bottom

Who doesn’t like an underdog? Then again, this coating might just be permanent.

Hello Spidey!

First version: the lone wolf. We’ll get to the metropolis version later.

109 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kenh536 26 October 2014 07:17
    *goes and cleans PC*
    Reply
  • Gelid03 26 October 2014 07:38
    Very funny article and a little disturbing
    Reply
  • iron8orn 26 October 2014 07:40
    haha a dead frog..
    Reply
  • huilun02 26 October 2014 07:43
    Looks like time to get a new P̶C̶ user.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 26 October 2014 08:34
    Wow, these pictures just show how robust the hardware actually is if it can survive this kind of treatment
    Reply
  • gofasterstripes 26 October 2014 08:41
    *Puts down breakfast*
    Reply
  • Tynidik 26 October 2014 08:48
    Pukes and panics at every electronic item in house... So many machines So little time!
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 12:52
    looks like the everyday stuff folks bring to me and say '' can you fix this ?? it just stopped working for no reason ''
    Reply
  • CAaronD 26 October 2014 13:09
    Who needs custom case mods when you have this? ... This ... Desert themes are no longer required because you already have a desert inside your PC.
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 26 October 2014 13:18
    true I hear the 220w fx 9000 chips can make for excellent pop corn poppers just replace thermal paste with cooking oil and your good to go ...
    Reply