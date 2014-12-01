In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Trending



On The Table

Now we know what Lian Li’s prototype looked like.

Cool Cooler

Some turbulence is nice to see (even though we typically spend our time trying to get rid of bubbles).

Did Someone Lose A Wheel?

This rim might not be to everyone’s taste.

Soda Dispenser

If you're going for effective cooling, might as well chill your soda at the same time, right?

Counterintuitive

Turning it inside-out. We see what you did there.

Firing On Both Cylinders

We always like to see a V2.

Fanboy

This probably isn’t the right enclosure for an AMD graphics card.

Mini PC

This is how you build a Mini PC.

Wooden

Another Thermaltake knockoff, though this one could have been made by Ikea.

Wooden Squared

Since we’re keeping it natural, here’s another biodegradable case.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MeteorsRaining 01 December 2014 12:30
    Interesting, I'd love to make a full wood case myself. Also loved those classic deisgns. But it'd be amazing to see a case made of lego blocks!
    Reply
  • Nuck Chorris 01 December 2014 13:10
    Apple didn't come up with the trash can look after all.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:01
    Building that rodent PC must've been... taxing.
    Reply
  • kamhagh 01 December 2014 15:09
    omg this is awesome :D

    Initiative For A Clean Internet i can't stop laughing :D
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 01 December 2014 15:39
    Well wooden you know it, another one finding the lighter side of case modding. :-)
    Reply
  • op8 01 December 2014 15:47
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Reply
  • nukemaster 01 December 2014 15:57
    14707978 said:
    why is every monitor in these photos 4:3?
    Because these are mostly very old mods.

    I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
    Reply
  • hackintosh777 01 December 2014 16:48
    One more Trash Can mod that I'm building:

    http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html

    It's not finished, only a build log for now.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 01 December 2014 17:56
    If I ever get the time and/or money I'd love to do a Steampunk mod of my H440.
    Reply
  • blackbirden 01 December 2014 21:22
    Here is my project

    http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form

    Petri
    Reply