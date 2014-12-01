In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

On The Table
Now we know what Lian Li’s prototype looked like.
Cool Cooler
Some turbulence is nice to see (even though we typically spend our time trying to get rid of bubbles).
Did Someone Lose A Wheel?
This rim might not be to everyone’s taste.
Soda Dispenser
If you're going for effective cooling, might as well chill your soda at the same time, right?
Counterintuitive
Turning it inside-out. We see what you did there.
Firing On Both Cylinders
We always like to see a V2.
Fanboy
This probably isn’t the right enclosure for an AMD graphics card.
Mini PC
This is how you build a Mini PC.
Wooden
Another Thermaltake knockoff, though this one could have been made by Ikea.
Wooden Squared
Since we’re keeping it natural, here’s another biodegradable case.
Initiative For A Clean Internet i can't stop laughing :D
I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html
It's not finished, only a build log for now.
http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form
