In Pictures: 40 Unusual Computer Case Mods

Take It Easy With My Nightstand
Sometimes you need to think inside the box.
How Fast Are We Going?
Gauges replace the conventional chassis on this automotive-oriented build. Sounds about right.
Blub Blub
It's time to break out the fishing gear.
Post-Apocalyptic
This box could be featured in Fallout 3.
Thermaltake Level 11?
This is what happens when you cross BMW’s design with a coffee-maker.
Acrylic Everything
It might not be pretty, but it sure is transparent.
Dressing Down
Just because your girlfriend works at a True Religion factory doesn’t mean you have to drape your PC in denim.
Desktop Accessories
There are cups for pens and pencils on the sides, and paper clips fit too.
Combination
The perfect marriage of acrylic and steel. Only the power cable looks out of place.
Pure Foam
The green slime monster is alive! This PC fits in with the post-apocalyptic theme from earlier.
Insight
Another win for the nothing-but-acrylic look.
I would love links to the original locations/forums/build logs these images came from.
http://www.tonymacx86.com/mac-pro-mods/143140-another-mac-pro-late-2013-replica.html
It's not finished, only a build log for now.
http://www.sweclockers.com/galleri/9797-mitt-forsta-chassie-bygge-pyramid-form
Petri