The HTC Vive VR Launch Titles

Ruckus Ridge VR Party

Ruckus Ridge VR Party combines traditional gaming and VR so that you can play it with multiple friends. Up to three players play the game on a TV screen and attempt to win mini-games while the player using the Vive will have to prevent them from winning by shooting them. If you don't have multiple controllers, you can download the developers' free gamepad app.

Orientation support: Seated, standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Local multiplayer

SculptrVR

Unlike Modbox, SculptrVR allows you to build anything you want with a series of colored bricks. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? In a way, it's like Minecraft in VR, but this game allows you to explore other worlds built by other players. During the building process, you can also change the landscape's overall size, so you can build detailed structures, or a massive tree above your creations.

Orientation Support: Seated, standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player, multiplayer

Skeet: VR Target Shooting

For hardcore skeet shooters, you can now play your favorite hobby in VR. Skeet: VR Target Shooting offers multiple shotguns for you to use in the firing range, Quickdraw mode, and Skeet mode. You can also post your high scores so you can see how you fared against your online friends.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Space Bit Attack

Think Space Invaders in VR, and that's what you get in Space Bit Attack. You control the ship's guns with the two controllers, and you eventually collect additional power-ups to aid your fight against the alien invasion. The game doesn't have a story, so you just have to survive as many waves as you can to earn a high score.

Orientation support: Seated and standingRoom-scale requirements: Not applicableController support: Vive motion controllers, gamepad, keyboard and mouseGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Space Pirate Trainer

Space Pirate Trainer is similar to Gunjack in that you have to defend your spaceship from hostile forces. However, you can move around the room to dodge incoming fire from the tiny drones. You can use your laser guns, but you can also switch to rail guns for a steady burst of fire, or use shields to deflect shots.

The game will stay in Early Access for 6 to 12 months. This will give developers time to add more guns, improve graphics and implement boss fights. There's even a possibility that the game will support co-op play, so you can take on the drones with a friend.

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2 x 1.5mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

TheBlu

This is your chance to explore what life is like under the ocean. In TheBlu you'll get to see an 80-foot whale up close, watch a migration of fish near a coral reef, and see the mysterious creatures that inhabit the dark ocean floor.

When the HTC Vive was initially revealed last year, the "Whale Encounter" episode was included in the initial wave (no pun intended) of demos to show the immersive power of the Vive HMD. Three episodes are currently available in the game, and there seem to be plans for additional content in the future.

Orientation support: Seated, standing and room-scale.Room-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

The Cubicle

At first glance, The Cubicle seems to be a copy of the "Office Worker" level in Job Simulator, but the work you do is more mundane and lacks humor. However, the game's trailer shows that there's something mysterious about your cubicle, and you'll have to explore your little area to find out the secret.

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2.6 x 2.6mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

The Gallery Episode 1: Call Of The Starseed

This adventure game takes you to a mysterious location in pursuit of your twin sister Elsie. In addition to various puzzle-solving scenarios, you'll also have to explore every nook and cranny of each area to find clues about your sister's whereabouts and about an enigmatic machine that contains a mysterious power.

The Gallery features a unique locomotion technology called Blink that's supposed to prevent nausea in VR. By pressing a button on the controller and pointing it at another location in the distance, you can "warp" to the new area.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

The Lab

With its series of demos, Valve's The Lab is a potential starting point for those new to VR. You'll be able to tour the summit of Washington state's Vesper Peak, defend your castle with a bow and arrow, and throw AI robots with a slingshot deep in the bowels of Aperture Science.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

The Rose And I

The team at Penrose Studios consider The Rose And I to be more of an animated VR film than a game. You follow an actual rose as it grows and meets a human being. Through the character interactions, you discover a story about love and loss.

Orientation support: Seated, standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: Third-personGame modes: Single-player