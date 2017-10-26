Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

By

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Front

Bold, compact, and pleasantly quiet: that's how Gainward presents its GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix. The two rotors have a diameter of 95mm, and their opening is 100mm wide. Thanks to metal highlights up front, the card's injection-molded cover exudes high quality.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Back

Gainward and Palit didn't develop anything new for their cards, either. Instead, both brands rely on the very same components used to build GeForce GTX 1080s. If you've seen one, you've seen them all. No surprises here.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Slot Cover

Three DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and an obligatory dual-link DVI interface grace the I/O bracket.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - End Of Card

The Phoenix is closed off in the back as well, so there's not much to see.

Measuring 12.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card is one of the taller implementations you'll see. Factoring in cables and connectors, you'll need somewhere around 16cm of clearance to get the Phoenix installed.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Bottom

We measure 28.7cm from the slot cover to the fan shroud's outside edge. The fins are oriented vertically, directing heated air down to your motherboard and out the top. Gainward's overlapping cooler cover deflects exhaust slightly towards the back, even if the airflow isn't consistent.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Top

The view from above shows this card with its eight- and six-pin auxiliary power connectors, as well as a back-lit Gainward logo. A width of 5cm means the GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix consumes three expansion slots.


Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - First Impression

That's two cards down, and no real surprises yet. Shall we open our third GeForce GTX 1070 Ti?


iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Colorful's Exotic Model

It pains us to say it, but even though this card's model number sticker says iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X OC, there is no overclock to speak of. That's probably why it was re-named at the last second to iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top.

Otherwise, this is one exotic-looking GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. To be honest, that's exactly why we wanted it in an unboxing story. If this looks like something you'd like to own, you'll need to import it from Asia. Our U.S. audience won't have access to it otherwise.


iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Accessories En Masse

The included accessories are extensive. In addition to a special tool, you get a bit set and a one-size-fits-all pair of gloves. Unfortunately, they're universally small. Still, we cannot deny that iGame's packaging and presentation are top-notch.


iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - ISO

This is a huge and elaborately-designed card that scores points for its high-quality materials and extra features, such as a display that shows clock rates.


14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samer.forums 26 October 2017 13:05
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 26 October 2017 13:23
    20310761 said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?

    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).
    Reply
  • samer.forums 26 October 2017 13:26
    20310810 said:
    20310761 said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?

    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).

    and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .
    Reply
  • poochiepiano 26 October 2017 13:40
    20310820 said:
    20310810 said:
    20310761 said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?

    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).

    and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .
    That's not really nvidia's worry, though, is it? This is what matters to them: people are buying Vega, this product is to get some of that market back. Doesn't matter if the customers are miners or gamers. Besides, as far as I know, Vega 56 wasn't that desirable for miners, but these things seem to change every other week, so who knows?
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 26 October 2017 13:45
    First x70Ti card in a generation or so. Can't help but think that AMD's Vega cards had some influence on this, and that the choke-chain placed on manufacturers might have something to do with it could potentially dig into GTX1080 sales. Just my opinion and guesswork though. Can't help but want a Vega 56 or 64, but this 1070Ti just might change my mind. (Yeah, I prefer AMD, but I'm not so stuck on it as to ignore performance to price.... It's why I won't get a Vega 64 at its current price point.)

    Clarified "First Ti card in a generation or so" -> referring to x70 series.
    Reply
  • LilDog1291 26 October 2017 14:07
    20310893 said:
    First Ti card in a generation or so. Can't help but think that AMD's Vega cards had some influence on this, and that the choke-chain placed on manufacturers might have something to do with it could potentially dig into GTX1080 sales. Just my opinion and guesswork though. Can't help but want a Vega 56 or 64, but this 1070Ti just might change my mind. (Yeah, I prefer AMD, but I'm not so stuck on it as to ignore performance to price.... It's why I won't get a Vega 64 at its current price point.)

    I mean there is the 1080ti which came out a little while ago but yeah this is just to hit that same market that Vega has targeted with a product that is 'newer'. Still wouldn't go with Vega due to the manufacturing problems they have had with different HBM2 module height, even if the price point wasn't the same. http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-vega-package-problem,35281.html
    Reply
  • warpuck 26 October 2017 15:30
    I put a Wind Force cooler off a HD 7970 on a R9 285. Used the two fans from the original cooler and added a Arctic 92mm to the end. The fan on the end blows thru the cooler end. Oh and got 125 Mhz more out of the GPU and more out of the memory. The original cooler did not have VRAM thermal pads connected to the cooler or the VRs. Just more all around with nuch less GPU temps. Can't see why that would not work on a short GTX card also
    Reply
  • Malik 722 26 October 2017 19:26
    why AMD don't release the Ti like variant of it's R580 that would be interesting.
    Reply
  • rwinches 26 October 2017 20:51
    Wow that Vulcan X has two 8 pin power connectors! Kind of hard to believe it will be running at stock.
    AIBs will not only be sold at $449 more like $500 and up and then miners will boost that. I hope the sag in mining continues thru the holiday sales.
    Reply
  • TadashiTG 26 October 2017 22:10
    I think it's still user OC'able. If the last picture is to be believed.
    Reply