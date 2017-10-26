Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Front
Bold, compact, and pleasantly quiet: that's how Gainward presents its GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix. The two rotors have a diameter of 95mm, and their opening is 100mm wide. Thanks to metal highlights up front, the card's injection-molded cover exudes high quality.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Back
Gainward and Palit didn't develop anything new for their cards, either. Instead, both brands rely on the very same components used to build GeForce GTX 1080s. If you've seen one, you've seen them all. No surprises here.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Slot Cover
Three DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and an obligatory dual-link DVI interface grace the I/O bracket.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - End Of Card
The Phoenix is closed off in the back as well, so there's not much to see.
Measuring 12.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card is one of the taller implementations you'll see. Factoring in cables and connectors, you'll need somewhere around 16cm of clearance to get the Phoenix installed.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Bottom
We measure 28.7cm from the slot cover to the fan shroud's outside edge. The fins are oriented vertically, directing heated air down to your motherboard and out the top. Gainward's overlapping cooler cover deflects exhaust slightly towards the back, even if the airflow isn't consistent.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Top
The view from above shows this card with its eight- and six-pin auxiliary power connectors, as well as a back-lit Gainward logo. A width of 5cm means the GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix consumes three expansion slots.
Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - First Impression
That's two cards down, and no real surprises yet. Shall we open our third GeForce GTX 1070 Ti?
iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Colorful's Exotic Model
It pains us to say it, but even though this card's model number sticker says iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X OC, there is no overclock to speak of. That's probably why it was re-named at the last second to iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top.
Otherwise, this is one exotic-looking GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. To be honest, that's exactly why we wanted it in an unboxing story. If this looks like something you'd like to own, you'll need to import it from Asia. Our U.S. audience won't have access to it otherwise.
iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Accessories En Masse
The included accessories are extensive. In addition to a special tool, you get a bit set and a one-size-fits-all pair of gloves. Unfortunately, they're universally small. Still, we cannot deny that iGame's packaging and presentation are top-notch.
iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - ISO
This is a huge and elaborately-designed card that scores points for its high-quality materials and extra features, such as a display that shows clock rates.
Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).
and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .
Clarified "First Ti card in a generation or so" -> referring to x70 series.
I mean there is the 1080ti which came out a little while ago but yeah this is just to hit that same market that Vega has targeted with a product that is 'newer'. Still wouldn't go with Vega due to the manufacturing problems they have had with different HBM2 module height, even if the price point wasn't the same. http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-vega-package-problem,35281.html
AIBs will not only be sold at $449 more like $500 and up and then miners will boost that. I hope the sag in mining continues thru the holiday sales.