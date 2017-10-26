Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Front

Bold, compact, and pleasantly quiet: that's how Gainward presents its GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix. The two rotors have a diameter of 95mm, and their opening is 100mm wide. Thanks to metal highlights up front, the card's injection-molded cover exudes high quality.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Back

Gainward and Palit didn't develop anything new for their cards, either. Instead, both brands rely on the very same components used to build GeForce GTX 1080s. If you've seen one, you've seen them all. No surprises here.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Slot Cover

Three DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and an obligatory dual-link DVI interface grace the I/O bracket.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - End Of Card

The Phoenix is closed off in the back as well, so there's not much to see.

Measuring 12.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card is one of the taller implementations you'll see. Factoring in cables and connectors, you'll need somewhere around 16cm of clearance to get the Phoenix installed.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Bottom

We measure 28.7cm from the slot cover to the fan shroud's outside edge. The fins are oriented vertically, directing heated air down to your motherboard and out the top. Gainward's overlapping cooler cover deflects exhaust slightly towards the back, even if the airflow isn't consistent.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Top

The view from above shows this card with its eight- and six-pin auxiliary power connectors, as well as a back-lit Gainward logo. A width of 5cm means the GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix consumes three expansion slots.



Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - First Impression

That's two cards down, and no real surprises yet. Shall we open our third GeForce GTX 1070 Ti?



iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Colorful's Exotic Model

It pains us to say it, but even though this card's model number sticker says iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X OC, there is no overclock to speak of. That's probably why it was re-named at the last second to iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top.

Otherwise, this is one exotic-looking GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. To be honest, that's exactly why we wanted it in an unboxing story. If this looks like something you'd like to own, you'll need to import it from Asia. Our U.S. audience won't have access to it otherwise.



iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Accessories En Masse

The included accessories are extensive. In addition to a special tool, you get a bit set and a one-size-fits-all pair of gloves. Unfortunately, they're universally small. Still, we cannot deny that iGame's packaging and presentation are top-notch.



iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - ISO

This is a huge and elaborately-designed card that scores points for its high-quality materials and extra features, such as a display that shows clock rates.



