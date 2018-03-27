Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA 850 GQ View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is less than 17ms. However, the power-good signal is accurate. Still, we'd like to see a >17ms hold-up time, as the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current readings that our equipment measures are very low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the AG-850M’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.241A 1.964A 1.970A 0.991A 84.836 83.911% 1675 RPM 44.0 dB(A) 37.94°C 0.980 12.071V 5.078V 3.350V 5.045V 101.102 40.90°C 115.10V 2 11.518A 2.960A 2.964A 1.191A 169.675 88.683% 1795 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 38.63°C 0.981 12.052V 5.060V 3.338V 5.028V 191.328 41.83°C 115.09V 3 18.184A 3.467A 3.486A 1.396A 254.887 90.052% 1835 RPM 47.4 dB(A) 38.96°C 0.986 12.033V 5.048V 3.324V 5.007V 283.044 42.43°C 115.09V 4 24.852A 3.975A 3.980A 1.600A 339.725 90.438% 1915 RPM 48.0 dB(A) 39.49°C 0.990 12.013V 5.033V 3.314V 4.988V 375.646 43.40°C 115.08V 5 31.204A 4.980A 4.999A 1.810A 424.659 89.940% 1985 RPM 49.3 dB(A) 40.05°C 0.992 11.992V 5.015V 3.299V 4.969V 472.160 44.25°C 115.07V 6 37.579A 6.007A 6.026A 2.021A 509.636 89.436% 2030 RPM 49.5 dB(A) 41.40°C 0.994 11.970V 4.996V 3.287V 4.947V 569.832 45.92°C 115.07V 7 43.984A 7.032A 7.055A 2.231A 594.591 88.747% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 42.43°C 0.995 11.948V 4.975V 3.273V 4.928V 669.983 47.18°C 115.10V 8 50.408A 8.076A 8.101A 2.445A 679.483 87.849% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 43.42°C 0.995 11.924V 4.957V 3.258V 4.905V 773.465 49.00°C 115.09V 9 57.302A 8.602A 8.655A 2.445A 764.547 86.981% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 44.02°C 0.996 11.901V 4.943V 3.246V 4.901V 878.980 50.28°C 115.08V 10 63.944A 9.137A 9.184A 3.095A 849.293 85.834% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 44.20°C 0.996 11.879V 4.927V 3.233V 4.844V 989.457 51.74°C 115.09V 11 71.200A 9.154A 9.208A 3.092A 934.057 85.036% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 44.82°C 0.996 11.859V 4.918V 3.222V 4.854V 1098.425 52.85°C 115.07V CL1 0.100A 18.030A 18.002A 0.005A 149.488 79.040% 1925 RPM 48.1 dB(A) 40.21°C 0.982 12.035V 4.941V 3.287V 5.123V 189.129 45.29°C 115.10V CL2 69.962A 1.003A 1.004A 1.002A 845.392 86.848% 2050 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 43.95°C 0.996 11.893V 4.997V 3.266V 5.032V 973.416 50.28°C 115.08V

Load regulation is average on the +12V rail, fairly loose on the minor rails, and very loose at 5VSB.

More troubling perhaps is the fan profile, which is the most aggressive we've ever encountered in an 850W PSU. Apexgaming and Solytech need to improve this as soon as possible, since the combination of a powerful fan spinning quickly is a killer when it comes to noise.

Efficiency-wise, the 80 PLUS Gold spec's requirements are met at 20% load. Under 50% load, the PSU falls just shy of the 90% threshold. At full load, however, it's more than 1% away from the needed 87% mark. But we test at very high ambient temperatures, whereas the 80 PLUS organization only tests at 23°C (±5°C).

Finally, the PSU switched off at the end of our overload test. More than likely, over-temperature protection kicked in. After a few minutes, we switched it back on and didn't encounter any problems.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content