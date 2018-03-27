Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Trending

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Apexgaming AG-850M

Corsair TX850M

EVGA 850 GQ

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is less than 17ms. However, the power-good signal is accurate. Still, we'd like to see a >17ms hold-up time, as the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

The inrush current readings that our equipment measures are very low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the AG-850M’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
15.241A1.964A1.970A0.991A84.83683.911%1675 RPM44.0 dB(A)37.94°C0.980
12.071V5.078V3.350V5.045V101.10240.90°C115.10V
211.518A2.960A2.964A1.191A169.67588.683%1795 RPM45.5 dB(A)38.63°C0.981
12.052V5.060V3.338V5.028V191.32841.83°C115.09V
318.184A3.467A3.486A1.396A254.88790.052%1835 RPM47.4 dB(A)38.96°C0.986
12.033V5.048V3.324V5.007V283.04442.43°C115.09V
424.852A3.975A3.980A1.600A339.72590.438%1915 RPM48.0 dB(A)39.49°C0.990
12.013V5.033V3.314V4.988V375.64643.40°C115.08V
531.204A4.980A4.999A1.810A424.65989.940%1985 RPM49.3 dB(A)40.05°C0.992
11.992V5.015V3.299V4.969V472.16044.25°C115.07V
637.579A6.007A6.026A2.021A509.63689.436%2030 RPM49.5 dB(A)41.40°C0.994
11.970V4.996V3.287V4.947V569.83245.92°C115.07V
743.984A7.032A7.055A2.231A594.59188.747%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)42.43°C0.995
11.948V4.975V3.273V4.928V669.98347.18°C115.10V
850.408A8.076A8.101A2.445A679.48387.849%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)43.42°C0.995
11.924V4.957V3.258V4.905V773.46549.00°C115.09V
957.302A8.602A8.655A2.445A764.54786.981%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)44.02°C0.996
11.901V4.943V3.246V4.901V878.98050.28°C115.08V
1063.944A9.137A9.184A3.095A849.29385.834%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)44.20°C0.996
11.879V4.927V3.233V4.844V989.45751.74°C115.09V
1171.200A9.154A9.208A3.092A934.05785.036%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)44.82°C0.996
11.859V4.918V3.222V4.854V1098.42552.85°C115.07V
CL10.100A18.030A18.002A0.005A149.48879.040%1925 RPM48.1 dB(A)40.21°C0.982
12.035V4.941V3.287V5.123V189.12945.29°C115.10V
CL269.962A1.003A1.004A1.002A845.39286.848%2050 RPM49.7 dB(A)43.95°C0.996
11.893V4.997V3.266V5.032V973.41650.28°C115.08V

Load regulation is average on the +12V rail, fairly loose on the minor rails, and very loose at 5VSB.

More troubling perhaps is the fan profile, which is the most aggressive we've ever encountered in an 850W PSU. Apexgaming and Solytech need to improve this as soon as possible, since the combination of a powerful fan spinning quickly is a killer when it comes to noise.

Efficiency-wise, the 80 PLUS Gold spec's requirements are met at 20% load. Under 50% load, the PSU falls just shy of the 90% threshold. At full load, however, it's more than 1% away from the needed 87% mark. But we test at very high ambient temperatures, whereas the 80 PLUS organization only tests at 23°C (±5°C).

Finally, the PSU switched off at the end of our overload test. More than likely, over-temperature protection kicked in. After a few minutes, we switched it back on and didn't encounter any problems.


  • logainofhades 27 March 2018 14:53
    Hopefully they will take what was criticized for this unit, and learn from it, to make an even better product down the line. Some more competition in PSU land would be nice.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 17:46
    This is part of a reviewer's job. Some companies listen, some not, unfortunately.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 19:38
