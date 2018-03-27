Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the AG-850M’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Under normal loads, the AG-850M follows Corsair's RM850x. With light loads, the difference between those two power supplies is large.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the AG-850M's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.208A 0.491A 0.476A 0.196A 19.705 62.913% 1780 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 0.876 12.086V 5.098V 3.363V 5.112V 31.321 115.10V 2 2.442A 0.981A 0.980A 0.391A 39.783 75.502% 1630 RPM 42.9 dB(A) 0.948 12.082V 5.092V 3.360V 5.095V 52.691 115.10V 3 3.677A 1.467A 1.489A 5.079A 59.864 81.132% 1615 RPM 42.3 dB(A) 0.970 12.077V 5.085V 3.355V 5.079V 73.786 115.10V 4 4.905A 1.966A 1.968A 0.789A 79.789 83.467% 1675 RPM 44.0 dB(A) 0.976 12.073V 5.078V 3.350V 5.063V 95.594 115.10V

The fan profile is out of this world; even under 20W of load, the blades spin at 1780 RPM, making a ton of noise. Stranger still is that, in the next two tests, the fan speed drops a bit, increasing again by the fourth test.

In general, this PSU's efficiency is low under light loads. It's only during the third test that the AG-850M exceeds 80%. Surely a high fan speed plays a significant role. After all, a few watts have a big impact on our efficiency calculation when the power supply isn't doing much otherwise.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.519 68.651% 0.076 5.122V 0.756 115.07V 2 0.251A 1.284 75.618% 0.153 5.109V 1.698 115.07V 3 0.542A 2.755 79.144% 0.245 5.085V 3.481 115.07V 4 1.002A 5.056 79.785% 0.314 5.046V 6.337 115.07V 5 1.502A 7.514 79.329% 0.351 5.004V 9.472 115.07V 6 3.001A 14.623 75.920% 0.403 4.873V 19.261 115.07V

The 5VSB rail demonstrates decent efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.090V 5.102V 3.366V 5.130V 8.410 0.483 115.1V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.1V

This PSU's power requirements in standby mode are low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 45°C (113°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 45°C (113°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

An overzealous fan profile is this PSU's most obvious flaw. Even in normal ambient conditions, the fan starts with over 30 dB(A) of noise and quickly enters the 35-40 dB(A) range. With higher than 140W load it exceeds 40 dB(A), and above 320W it passes the 45 dB(A) mark.



