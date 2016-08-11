Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time easily meets the ATX spec's requirements, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec. There is nothing more for us to ask; CWT does a great job.

Inrush Current

The measured inrush current is very low given this unit's increased capacity and large bulk caps.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/ACWatts Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps In/Out PF/ACVolts 1 8.576A 1.975A 1.999A 0.990A 124.72 91.08% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 37.91°C 0.983 12.025V 5.065V 3.299V 5.048V 136.94 39.96°C 115.2V 2 18.208A 2.959A 2.999A 1.184A 249.56 93.28% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 38.62°C 0.988 12.012V 5.063V 3.299V 5.044V 267.55 41.21°C 115.1V 3 28.221A 3.457A 3.513A 1.385A 374.66 93.64% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 39.26°C 0.992 11.998V 5.061V 3.298V 5.040V 400.09 42.34°C 115.1V 4 38.234A 3.953A 3.999A 1.584A 499.28 93.35% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 40.54°C 0.992 11.982V 5.059V 3.298V 5.035V 534.87 44.49°C 115.2V 5 47.924A 4.948A 5.000A 1.784A 624.23 92.84% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 41.44°C 0.997 11.972V 5.057V 3.298V 5.030V 672.37 46.36°C 115.2V 6 57.641A 5.933A 6.000A 1.984A 749.15 92.21% 552 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 43.03°C 0.998 11.960V 5.056V 3.299V 5.028V 812.42 48.87°C 115.2V 7 67.371A 6.926A 7.000A 2.185A 873.89 91.47% 820 RPM 29.6 dB(A) 44.55°C 0.999 11.946V 5.054V 3.299V 5.025V 955.36 51.24°C 115.1V 8 77.156A 7.913A 7.999A 2.388A 998.76 90.56% 1048 RPM 34.8 dB(A) 45.64°C 0.999 11.929V 5.053V 3.300V 5.020V 1102.93 52.82°C 115.2V 9 87.368A 8.421A 8.516A 2.389A 1123.60 89.85% 1316 RPM 40.9 dB(A) 46.89°C 0.998 11.915V 5.050V 3.299V 5.019V 1250.59 54.58°C 115.1V 10 97.394A 8.918A 9.004A 2.993A 1248.60 89.02% 1484 RPM 42.4 dB(A) 48.55°C 0.997 11.899V 5.049V 3.299V 5.005V 1402.61 57.03°C 115.2V 11 108.035A 8.919A 9.008A 2.994A 1373.37 88.11% 1556 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 50.14°C 0.997 11.882V 5.047V 3.297V 5.004V 1558.76 59.31°C 115.2V CL1 0.101A 12.011A 12.005A 0.000A 101.98 86.33% 556 RPM 22.5 dB(A) 48.09°C 0.980 12.013V 5.068V 3.323V 5.091V 118.13 55.16°C 115.2V CL2 104.097A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 1252.77 89.46% 1488 RPM 42.4 dB(A) 50.51°C 0.997 11.906V 5.048V 3.284V 5.033V 1400.43 59.48°C 115.2V

The +12V rail's load regulation is decent, although nowhere near the reigning Corsair AX1500i. At least the minor rails offer super-tight load regulation, with the 3.3V rail registering an amazingly low deviation of only 0.06%! This means there is practically no voltage drop on the 3.3V rail during our tests. If the +12V rail featured tighter load regulation then the TPG-1250D-T would match the mighty AX1500i in this discipline.

We didn't engage silent mode through the DPSApp, so the fan is active from our 10% load test. It's inaudible, though, since it spins at a very low speed. The fan's noise increases during the 70% load benchmark, reaching close to 35 dB(A) with 80% load and exceeding 40 dB(A) above 90% load. All in all, the PSU remains quiet, even at very high ambient temperatures and under increased loads.

With 10% load, the 80 PLUS Titanium's 90% efficiency requirement is easily satisfied. Same goes for the 20% load. However, in the middle of its range, the PSU falls away from its 94% goal, dropping below 93%. Finally, under full load, the TPG-1250D-T doesn't manage to stay close to 90% as the Titanium certification requires. This is something we'd expect since the 80 PLUS organization tests at only 23°C, while we apply much higher operating temperatures.

DPSApp Screenshots

Up to the 30% load test, reported efficiency comes close to what our lab-grade equipment measures. Under higher loads, the DPSApp provides inaccurate information that gets worse as the load increases.

A temperature warning popped up when the program noticed we were pushing the PSU too hard. This time we didn't get any fan failure warnings like the ones we saw during our TPG-1200D-P review.

There is an extra menu in the DPSApp, which allows you to set the color and the brightness of the PSU's LED fan.