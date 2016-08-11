Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time easily meets the ATX spec's requirements, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec. There is nothing more for us to ask; CWT does a great job.
Inrush Current
The measured inrush current is very low given this unit's increased capacity and large bulk caps.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/ACWatts
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps In/Out
|PF/ACVolts
|1
|8.576A
|1.975A
|1.999A
|0.990A
|124.72
|91.08%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|37.91°C
|0.983
|12.025V
|5.065V
|3.299V
|5.048V
|136.94
|39.96°C
|115.2V
|2
|18.208A
|2.959A
|2.999A
|1.184A
|249.56
|93.28%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|38.62°C
|0.988
|12.012V
|5.063V
|3.299V
|5.044V
|267.55
|41.21°C
|115.1V
|3
|28.221A
|3.457A
|3.513A
|1.385A
|374.66
|93.64%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|39.26°C
|0.992
|11.998V
|5.061V
|3.298V
|5.040V
|400.09
|42.34°C
|115.1V
|4
|38.234A
|3.953A
|3.999A
|1.584A
|499.28
|93.35%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|40.54°C
|0.992
|11.982V
|5.059V
|3.298V
|5.035V
|534.87
|44.49°C
|115.2V
|5
|47.924A
|4.948A
|5.000A
|1.784A
|624.23
|92.84%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|41.44°C
|0.997
|11.972V
|5.057V
|3.298V
|5.030V
|672.37
|46.36°C
|115.2V
|6
|57.641A
|5.933A
|6.000A
|1.984A
|749.15
|92.21%
|552 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|43.03°C
|0.998
|11.960V
|5.056V
|3.299V
|5.028V
|812.42
|48.87°C
|115.2V
|7
|67.371A
|6.926A
|7.000A
|2.185A
|873.89
|91.47%
|820 RPM
|29.6 dB(A)
|44.55°C
|0.999
|11.946V
|5.054V
|3.299V
|5.025V
|955.36
|51.24°C
|115.1V
|8
|77.156A
|7.913A
|7.999A
|2.388A
|998.76
|90.56%
|1048 RPM
|34.8 dB(A)
|45.64°C
|0.999
|11.929V
|5.053V
|3.300V
|5.020V
|1102.93
|52.82°C
|115.2V
|9
|87.368A
|8.421A
|8.516A
|2.389A
|1123.60
|89.85%
|1316 RPM
|40.9 dB(A)
|46.89°C
|0.998
|11.915V
|5.050V
|3.299V
|5.019V
|1250.59
|54.58°C
|115.1V
|10
|97.394A
|8.918A
|9.004A
|2.993A
|1248.60
|89.02%
|1484 RPM
|42.4 dB(A)
|48.55°C
|0.997
|11.899V
|5.049V
|3.299V
|5.005V
|1402.61
|57.03°C
|115.2V
|11
|108.035A
|8.919A
|9.008A
|2.994A
|1373.37
|88.11%
|1556 RPM
|43.8 dB(A)
|50.14°C
|0.997
|11.882V
|5.047V
|3.297V
|5.004V
|1558.76
|59.31°C
|115.2V
|CL1
|0.101A
|12.011A
|12.005A
|0.000A
|101.98
|86.33%
|556 RPM
|22.5 dB(A)
|48.09°C
|0.980
|12.013V
|5.068V
|3.323V
|5.091V
|118.13
|55.16°C
|115.2V
|CL2
|104.097A
|1.003A
|1.003A
|1.001A
|1252.77
|89.46%
|1488 RPM
|42.4 dB(A)
|50.51°C
|0.997
|11.906V
|5.048V
|3.284V
|5.033V
|1400.43
|59.48°C
|115.2V
The +12V rail's load regulation is decent, although nowhere near the reigning Corsair AX1500i. At least the minor rails offer super-tight load regulation, with the 3.3V rail registering an amazingly low deviation of only 0.06%! This means there is practically no voltage drop on the 3.3V rail during our tests. If the +12V rail featured tighter load regulation then the TPG-1250D-T would match the mighty AX1500i in this discipline.
We didn't engage silent mode through the DPSApp, so the fan is active from our 10% load test. It's inaudible, though, since it spins at a very low speed. The fan's noise increases during the 70% load benchmark, reaching close to 35 dB(A) with 80% load and exceeding 40 dB(A) above 90% load. All in all, the PSU remains quiet, even at very high ambient temperatures and under increased loads.
With 10% load, the 80 PLUS Titanium's 90% efficiency requirement is easily satisfied. Same goes for the 20% load. However, in the middle of its range, the PSU falls away from its 94% goal, dropping below 93%. Finally, under full load, the TPG-1250D-T doesn't manage to stay close to 90% as the Titanium certification requires. This is something we'd expect since the 80 PLUS organization tests at only 23°C, while we apply much higher operating temperatures.
DPSApp Screenshots
You will find several screenshots of the DPSApp software below.
Up to the 30% load test, reported efficiency comes close to what our lab-grade equipment measures. Under higher loads, the DPSApp provides inaccurate information that gets worse as the load increases.
A temperature warning popped up when the program noticed we were pushing the PSU too hard. This time we didn't get any fan failure warnings like the ones we saw during our TPG-1200D-P review.
There is an extra menu in the DPSApp, which allows you to set the color and the brightness of the PSU's LED fan.
