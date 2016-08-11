Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

The Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W is a high-performance PSU that packs some interesting features, including an RGB fan and compatibility with Thermaltake's SPM cloud service. Its only problem is the stiff competition in this price range from Corsair's and EVGA's high-end models.

TPG-1250D-T Power Supply Review

It took us a while to obtain a review sample of Thermaltake's new TPG-1250-T, but now we have one in our hands. The flagship Toughpower PSU is made by Channel Well Technology, an OEM that Thermaltake trusts with its high-end offerings. Besides Titanium-class efficiency, this unit's major attraction is its 256-color LED fan, controllable through software.

A PSU you can monitor and manipulate through an application requires a digital circuit, of course. In some cases, aside from providing a communications link and limited control over components like fans, digital circuits are also used for controlling major functions like the switching of primary- and secondary-side FETs, allowing for very high performance. This interface already exists in a fully digital platform; it isn't an added feature. Until we open the TPG-1250D-T up, there's no way to know whether it's an all-digital design, controlled by MCUs, or an analog platform armed with a digital bridge. Our benchmarks will make that distinction clear, though.

So far, only Flextronics and Etasis have fully digital desktop PSU platforms, though we're hoping to see more manufacturers adopt this approach. For now, most OEMs build platforms with digital interfaces, which combine the reliability/affordability of classic analog circuits and the usability of a digital link. Micro-controllers cost a lot of money, after all, and not many enthusiasts are willing to pay a premium to go all-digital.

Besides its distinctive look, the TPG-1250D-T also features sleeved modular cables, a luxury that we don't often see, even from super-expensive PSUs. Not all of the cables have individually sleeved wires, though. The peripheral ones are excluded, probably to keep the price under $400. Thermaltake's RGB LED fan will appeal to owners of windowed cases, so long as they don't install the power supply with its fan facing downwards. This orientation is unfortunately common, though you should avoid it if possible with PSUs sporting a semi-passive mode (like the TPG-1250D-T).

The TPG-1250D-T supports Thermaltake's Smart Power Management (SPM). Briefly, this is a cloud-based platform that tracks and analyzes the power consumption of PC's equipped with compatible Thermaltake PSUs. The idea behind SPM is to help into the reduction of CO2 emissions. Through SPM, you can keep an eye on efficiency, wattage, voltage, and temperature, along with certain CPU and GPU parameters. In addition, the DPS G PC App 2.0 (or DPSApp, for short) is Thermaltake's client software. Use it to set the TPG-1250D-T's LED lighting effects.

Specifications

The TPG-1250D-T has a 50 °C rating for continuous full load operation and a complete set of protection features. According to Thermaltake, the cooling fan uses a hydro-dynamic bearing that offers increased lifetime and quiet operation.

This is a large PSU, measuring 20 cm deep. And we're big fans of its 10-year warranty, which matches the guarantees from EVGA and Corsair on their high-end power supplies.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 104 3 0.3 Watts 100 1248 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1250

The single +12V rail is powerful; it can deliver up to 104 amps. Such a strong +12V rail is probably overkill for today's modern GPUs, particularly given Nvidia's decision to stop supporting three- and four-way SLI configurations. But under extreme overclocks, power consumption can easily shoot through the roof, and a capable PSU is recommended to avoid unpleasant situations.

We expected to find beefier minor rails in a 1.25 kW PSU. However, even the TPG-1250D-T's 100W combined power at 5V and 3.3V should suffice. Though the 5VSB rail is a little stronger than average, 3A still seems low for such a high-end unit.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 2 2 8 pin PCIe (550mm) 4 4 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm) 4 4 SATA (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 4 16 4 pin Molex (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 USB Cable (400mm) 1 1

The ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables feature individually sleeved wires that look interesting due to their three different colors. Some of you might prefer a more uniform look, though we don't mind this aesthetic at all. We're more bothered by the fact that the cables aren't the same. The peripheral one aren't individually sleeved. Rather, they're stealth and flat. This leads to a weird-looking combination, which isn't flattering. Thermaltake should use the same cable type everywhere and not try to cut corners where it did. After all, in such an expensive product, a $10-$15 price difference wouldn't break the bank.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

