Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 34.08A (170.4%) 3.3V: 34.75A (173.75%) 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 59.05mV Ripple
|OPP
|1444.72W (115.6%)
|OTP
|Yes (+12V FETs @ 105°C)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay
OCP on the minor rails is set too high, especially 5VSB. With 5.4A current output, it registers over 50mV ripple. On the other hand, the OPP triggering point is normal. Also, we had to raise the temperature to 105 °C on the bus-bars that cool the +12V FETs to trigger OTP, which shut the PSU down.
There is short-circuit protection on all rails, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec, per the ATX requirements. Finally, the PSU operates normally with no load on its outputs and is equipped with the necessary components that protect against power surges and large inrush currents.
It's all about them ground effects brah!!!!!
I agree though. Unless you have a very open bottom, most do not since most have a dust filter, it wont really show. I would expect a LED logo instead.
Just like Aris said at the end of his review, i'm expecting to see how the smaller wattage models will perform.
The 1250 watt model seems like an excellent unit, and the only thing i disliked is the small output from the smaller rails ( 20A @5V &3.3V / 15A @5VSB ).
P.S. Once again, an excellent review from Aris!!