Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 34.08A (170.4%) 3.3V: 34.75A (173.75%) 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 59.05mV Ripple OPP 1444.72W (115.6%) OTP Yes (+12V FETs @ 105°C) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails is set too high, especially 5VSB. With 5.4A current output, it registers over 50mV ripple. On the other hand, the OPP triggering point is normal. Also, we had to raise the temperature to 105 °C on the bus-bars that cool the +12V FETs to trigger OTP, which shut the PSU down.

There is short-circuit protection on all rails, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec, per the ATX requirements. Finally, the PSU operates normally with no load on its outputs and is equipped with the necessary components that protect against power surges and large inrush currents.