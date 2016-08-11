Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Thermaltake recently released a new flagship Titanium-class PSU, the Toughpower DPS G RGB with 1250W max. power. Besides an RGB LED fan, this unit also features high performance, modular cabling, and compatibility with the SPM cloud platform.

Protection Features

OCP12V: - 5V: 34.08A (170.4%) 3.3V: 34.75A (173.75%) 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 59.05mV Ripple
OPP1444.72W (115.6%)
OTPYes (+12V FETs @ 105°C)
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails is set too high, especially 5VSB. With 5.4A current output, it registers over 50mV ripple. On the other hand, the OPP triggering point is normal. Also, we had to raise the temperature to 105 °C on the bus-bars that cool the +12V FETs to trigger OTP, which shut the PSU down.

There is short-circuit protection on all rails, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec, per the ATX requirements. Finally, the PSU operates normally with no load on its outputs and is equipped with the necessary components that protect against power surges and large inrush currents.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GPUEnthusiast 11 August 2016 13:51
    I think those cables look straight ugly with three colors like that. In a windowed case, you won't even notice they're sleeved and it will instead look like an old style power supply with the rainbow wires, just really thick. I think they should stick with black and red, or just black. That yellow is faded too much and looks like it's for a banana themed build.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 11 August 2016 14:19
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 11 August 2016 15:21
    18420891 said:
    Maybe it's me but I fail to grasp how an RGB ring on a PSU adds to it. Especially since most cases have bottom-mounted PSUs these days.

    It's all about them ground effects brah!!!!!

    I agree though. Unless you have a very open bottom, most do not since most have a dust filter, it wont really show. I would expect a LED logo instead.
    Reply
  • Nergo Pthycc 11 August 2016 17:20
    Gimme more LED's and maybe some rhinestones that glow and rotate!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 12 August 2016 00:26
    This is a really great power supply! The transient response performance is top-notch. I really like it. The only thing I wish is for it to be a multirail design.
    Reply
  • basroil 12 August 2016 03:07
    Almost something I could recommend, if not for that horrible double line frequency oscillation in the 12V. I would have expected a digitally controlled system to be able to remove simple harmonics like that. Perhaps their controller algorithm isn't all that great?
    Reply
  • powernod 12 August 2016 07:41
    I was anxiously expecting this review due to CWT's new CST platform.
    Just like Aris said at the end of his review, i'm expecting to see how the smaller wattage models will perform.
    The 1250 watt model seems like an excellent unit, and the only thing i disliked is the small output from the smaller rails ( 20A @5V &3.3V / 15A @5VSB ).
    P.S. Once again, an excellent review from Aris!!
    Reply
  • ralanahm 13 August 2016 10:43
    So with 104 amps on 12volts can you jump start your car?
    Reply
  • Sunderas 16 August 2016 08:33
    At this price I would never go for it.
    Reply