Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Patriot Viper 3 PV332G240C1QK

More extensive use of abbreviations means that, unless you've seen the full model name and specifications of Patriot’s Viper 3 32 GB DDR3-2400 CAS 11 quad-module kit, you'll have a tough time figuring it all out at a glance. When it comes time to search for the best price, copy and paste are your friends.

Specifications for this $380 kit are found on the front label, and the part number is found on the back of the package.

While most competing products boot at a lowly DDR3-1333, Patriot's parts include a DDR3-1600 CAS 9 profile as well. That could make them the perfect test components for my own motherboard reviews, since I only use XMP for overclocking. On the other hand, data rates beyond DDR3-2800 could be a tall order for these DDR3-2400-rated parts.

A simple switch to XMP mode through our motherboard's firmware gives us the full 2400 MT/s data rate, along with 11-13-13-31 timings and a bump to 1.65 V. CPU-Z reports 3T, though the motherboard correctly sets a 2T command rate.

Patriot’s limited lifetime warranty excludes purchases made through unauthorized resellers, in addition to the expected abuse and mishandling exclusions.