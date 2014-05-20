Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Patriot Viper 3 PV332G240C1QK
More extensive use of abbreviations means that, unless you've seen the full model name and specifications of Patriot’s Viper 3 32 GB DDR3-2400 CAS 11 quad-module kit, you'll have a tough time figuring it all out at a glance. When it comes time to search for the best price, copy and paste are your friends.
Specifications for this $380 kit are found on the front label, and the part number is found on the back of the package.
While most competing products boot at a lowly DDR3-1333, Patriot's parts include a DDR3-1600 CAS 9 profile as well. That could make them the perfect test components for my own motherboard reviews, since I only use XMP for overclocking. On the other hand, data rates beyond DDR3-2800 could be a tall order for these DDR3-2400-rated parts.
A simple switch to XMP mode through our motherboard's firmware gives us the full 2400 MT/s data rate, along with 11-13-13-31 timings and a bump to 1.65 V. CPU-Z reports 3T, though the motherboard correctly sets a 2T command rate.
Patriot’s limited lifetime warranty excludes purchases made through unauthorized resellers, in addition to the expected abuse and mishandling exclusions.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb
Ian.