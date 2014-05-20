Trending

Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Eight gigabytes per DIMM has become de rigueur for high-end builds, even though you get the best data rates and latencies from lower-density modules. We test five 32 GB products to see if it's still possible to squeeze out enthusiast-class performance.

Patriot Viper 3 PV332G240C1QK

More extensive use of abbreviations means that, unless you've seen the full model name and specifications of Patriot’s Viper 3 32 GB DDR3-2400 CAS 11 quad-module kit, you'll have a tough time figuring it all out at a glance. When it comes time to search for the best price, copy and paste are your friends.

Specifications for this $380 kit are found on the front label, and the part number is found on the back of the package.

While most competing products boot at a lowly DDR3-1333, Patriot's parts include a DDR3-1600 CAS 9 profile as well. That could make them the perfect test components for my own motherboard reviews, since I only use XMP for overclocking. On the other hand, data rates beyond DDR3-2800 could be a tall order for these DDR3-2400-rated parts.

A simple switch to XMP mode through our motherboard's firmware gives us the full 2400 MT/s data rate, along with 11-13-13-31 timings and a bump to 1.65 V. CPU-Z reports 3T, though the motherboard correctly sets a 2T command rate.

Patriot’s limited lifetime warranty excludes purchases made through unauthorized resellers, in addition to the expected abuse and mishandling exclusions.

  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 07:06
    I've had the Gskill Kit for over a year now and i love it. All these other kits are late to the party.

    I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.

    I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.

    Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 07:08
    also the Gskill kit is Quad Channel Compatible. i know it's up to the chipset to set channels, but some kits wont work quad channel.
  • s3anister 20 May 2014 07:18
    @jasonelmore RAM disks have been around for ages and is not an exclusively ASUS thing. Also if you actually NEED that much space on a RAM disk then you'd be better served by using an LGA2011 platform since you could easily drop 64GB in it.
  • Amdlova 20 May 2014 07:45
    i have used g-skill on my last 3 builds and work hard. never get an blue scren. but with corsairs i lost my count. i prefer use kingston value ram to buy corsair memory again
  • Crashman 20 May 2014 08:29
    13325424 said:
    also the Gskill kit is Quad Channel Compatible. i know it's up to the chipset to set channels, but some kits wont work quad channel.
    All of these kits are designed for Quad-Channel mode, but the Quad-Channel CPUs we have won't push the high data rates needed for a memory overclocking evaluation.

  • jasonelmore 20 May 2014 09:32
    @jasonelmore RAM disks have been around for ages and is not an exclusively ASUS thing. Also if you actually NEED that much space on a RAM disk then you'd be better served by using an LGA2011 platform since you could easily drop 64GB in it.

    The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
  • mapesdhs 20 May 2014 09:48
    I've used a lot of GSkill kits, they're very good, but one thing surprises me about
    the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
    than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
    or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
    going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
    UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
    buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
    config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
    target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
    not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):

    http://valid.canardpc.com/r9ibvb

    Ian.

  • Vlad Rose 20 May 2014 13:17
    I have been using G.Skill RAM since the early days of the Athlon when no one had heard of the company. It has always been rock solid for me and have had great luck overclocking it over the years.
  • kyle382 20 May 2014 13:59
    good gravy those are some hideous looking sticks.
  • damric 20 May 2014 15:52
    I can run my G.Skill 2133CL10s at 2500CL10 rock solid on an Athlon 760K so suck it, intel!
