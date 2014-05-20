Five Overclockable 32 GB DDR3 Kits, Reviewed

Overclocking And Bandwidth
We were really surprised that G.Skill didn't send in one of its Trident DDR3-2933 quad-channel kits to take on Corsair’s top-market Vengeance Pro. Unfortunately, a top data rate of DDR3-2600 isn’t going to help the firm win in this overclocking competition.
So, why would a company that does sell a DDR3-2933 kit submit one of its DDR3-2400 offerings for today’s round-up? Perhaps because I said there would be a performance comparison, and G.Skill knew something I didn’t about how this platform would deal with higher data rates.
The top three bandwidth numbers are established at DDR3-2400 settings. Data rates beyond DDR3-2400 require longer secondary timings, and the motherboard responds with looser tertiary timings.
Additional testing confirms that memory bandwidth continues to climb with higher data rates applied to locked-in DDR3-2400 timings, and that DDR3-2400 bandwidth drops to 25 GB/s when manually configured to DDR3-2666 timings. "Best Timings" in the chart labels only refer to the use of optimized primary timings discussed on the previous page.
I kept playing with the timings of Corsair’s top-overclocking modules until I hit 30.4 GB/s at DDR3-2800. That’s still a little short of the DDR3-2400 numbers, but it’s a clear indicator that secondary and tertiary timings are an issue for the Sandra Memory Bandwidth test using Asus’ Z87-based motherboard.
I use mine for RAM DISK, which is a Asus Program that lets me install games to my RAM and have nearly instant loading times. 10,000 Mbps, where as the fastest m.2 PCIe ssd's will only do 1/10th that.
I cant wait for Broadwell because i need 64GB so i can put a full Battlefield 4 install (42GB and going up with each expansion) on it.
Whats great is the asus RAM DISK program can move the installation freely without you having to mess with the registry or installation directory settings.
The connectivity on LGA 2011 is behind quite a bit. I'd rather have faster IPC, and more than 2 native sata 6g. I wish intel would not keep it's enthusiast line a year behind in tech.
the choice, namely the absence of the GSkill TridentX kit. I find it's more stable
than the Ripjaws series, especially in max-RAM configurations with 32GB on Z68,
or 64GB on X79, etc. I wonder why GSkill chose to supply the RipjawsX... I was
going to say maybe it was just price, but TridentX is cheaper now, at least in the
UK anyway, but even if it cost more I'd still always recommend the TridentX if a
buyer can afford it. Note the TridentX is CL10 vs. the RipjawsX's CL11. Here's my
config with two TridentX 2400 kits, set for the moment at 2133 as that was my
target speed (at the time it was cheaper than buying native 2133 kits, and I've
not had a chance yet to optimise at 2400):
