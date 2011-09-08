Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance
The low-level h2benchw benchmark directly accesses the hard disk, ignoring existing sector alignments through the operating system. That's particularly interesting in this case, because all of the test candidates work with 4 KB sectors, masquerading as 512-byte sectors for the OS. The results are surprising because, while the Seagate Barracuda XT and Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 run at a much higher speed, they occupy the top positions in write speeds and not read speeds.
The test candidates are not designed for file operations that occur in a database, a Web server, or a workstation. Thus, the supposedly-fast 7200 RPM drives are sometimes in front of and sometimes in the middle of the competition, a far cry from a clear victory.
Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth
Haven't finished reading the rest of the article.
how about TLER ? and the issue with frequent head parking ? Though the later is correctable with wdidle3.exe..
Considering each green drive might have different rotation speed are you sure about your NAS recommendation?
The most important characteristic of the HDDs is reliability. So far, since 3/11, all of the HDDs have proven reliable, while the SSD had to be RMA'd after a couple of weeks.
But the story is not complete on any of this hardware as it is still premature to talk about long term results. I believe that reliability is the biggest issue with 3 TB drives and would like to see more on failure rates and reliability.
BTW the average feedback at Newegg on large HDDs is about 60% positive (4 or 5 eggs) on large drives. I made a decision to buy only drives with a rating of at least 80% aggregate positive.