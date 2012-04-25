Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

3 TB: Hitachi Deskstar 5K3000 (HDS5C3030ALA630)
We first looked at the Deskstar 5K3000 when we compared various 3 TB hard drives last fall. Check out Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed for more information. Briefly, the 5K3000 is a five-platter drive (just like the new 4 TB version). It features 32 MB cache and a SATA 6Gb/s interface.
The rated internal transfer rate of 1366 Mb/s (170 MB/s) is actually faster than the new drive's specified speed of 1293 Mbt/s (162 MB/s). In the real world, however, both drives actually offer very similar throughput, which hovers around 130 MB/s at best. Hitachi's 4 TB drive even facilitates better average results at slightly improved peak and minimum transfer rates.
When it comes to I/O performance, though, the Deskstar 5K3000 is slightly better than the newer 4 TB drive, although this discipline isn't particularly relevant for 5400 RPM drives. This 3 TB disk also enjoys a slight advantage over the larger drive in PCMark 7, even if the differences are small enough to be ignored.
If you’re looking for a high-capacity drive and you can’t decide between the 3 and the 4 TB models from Hitachi, buy the model with the lowest cost per gigabyte (almost certainly the 5K3000) if that fourth gig won't be missed too much.
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
