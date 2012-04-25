Hitachi's 4 TB Hard Drives Take On The 3 TB Competition

3 TB: Western Digital Caviar Green (WD30EZRX)
The only 3 TB hard drive from Western Digital is a Caviar Green model, which aims at energy efficient systems. The drive is different from all the others in that it pairs a 5400 RPM spindle speed with 64 MB of cache and 3 TB of capacity. The company’s strategy includes the VelociRaptor drive, which recently hit 1 TB. That's WD’s performance family, which clearly outperforms any other mechanical hard drive aside from some of the enterprise-oriented models out there. So, a line of 7200 RPM 3.5” disks simply wouldn't make as much sense for Western Digital.
The Caviar Green drives come with a two-year warranty, while the Caviar Black and VelociRaptor families are backed by five-year coverage. This is similar to Seagate’s approach to the Barracuda and Barracuda XT. The Caviar Green is the slowest hard drive in this round-up in terms of throughput (122 MB/s max), but also in many of the I/O tests. Does that matter? If you're only leaning on the drive for archiving data, not really. But it would if you planned on running applications from it dependent on high throughput.
The Caviar Green WD30EZRX starts at around $170 (160 Euros in Europe). If you don't need 24/7 availability, you might want to consider Seagate's Barracuda as an alternative. It runs cooler and delivers more performance. It isn't designed to run all day and night, just like this Western Digital disk.
Did you encounter any issues with testing drives this large (they need a GPT vs MBR, and booting from them also requires a specific setup)?
At that capacity, why bother with 5400 RPM?
I have had an incredible failure rate with hard drives beginning around the time that the move to perpendicular recording became the norm. I am not alone in this regard. I'm pretty sure that the drive manufacturer's are aware of serious reliability issues, but their RMA policies are ridiculous. I would be willing to pay current market prices for a new drive if vendors stepped up their game with quality control and some appropriate policies addressing data security in the event that a drive is returned - the risk of granting someone else access to my banking, tax information, and whatever else was on the failed drive is generally not worth returning the drive. Vendors know this, and take advantage of it. Until the situation changes, or drives return to their previous rock-bottom sale prices, I will do everything in my power to avoid purchasing more hard drives.
When they start chugging along, it sounds like a snow plow clearing a parking lot in my room :(
I see two parameters for each drive: The media transfer speed and the I/O performance. The first one sounds like the speed to read/write to the disk. AFAIK, it's the speed at which the drive actually reads/writes bits to/from the surface of the platter. In that case, what does the I/O performance mean? It sounds really similar to read/write, but reading these reviews, I get the feeling there's more to I/O.
Thanks.