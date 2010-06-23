The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Insulation Installation
Continuing our by-the-book installation, we added two sheets of insulation around the CPU socket, trimmed to clear onboard devices. Notice that there is no space at all for insulation between the CPU socket and one side of the CPU voltage regulator.
Having no insulation to seal one side is like “asking for trouble” from condensation, but we nonetheless continued to follow the installation manual by taping over air gaps around the socket’s top.
A final insulation barrier is meant to seal the top of the CPU socket to the bottom of the evaporator’s mounting block, but it looks a little thin to us.
One of the problems we see is that the final foam sheet (above) is thinner than the portion of the evaporator protruding through the mounting block (below).
Did you mean Corsair?
For the CPU to become the choking point, you need the GPU to be extremely powerful. Tom's Hardware formerly used unrealistic tests like Half Life 2 at 640x480 just to prove the CPU performance difference in games, but the fact that nobody used those settings eventually lead to the discontinuation of that testing method.
back to the arcitle, very interesting, and extremely expensive to even consider doing something like this.
Add in the cost and time required to set this type of thing up as well as coating the MB ... lol, I don't even want to think about actually trying to go this extreme.
Water is good for me, and if I want extreme, I will wait till winter and throw my radiator out the window while its freezing outside and pump antifreeze through it lol.
liquidsnake718Nope coolmaster has a whole line of PSU's... He's right, CMPSU-850HX is a Cosair model. Cooler Master does have some decent 850W power supplies though, I have one sitting in my liquid cooling bench station.