Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

Cooler Master Silent Pro M500
Perhaps best known as a manufacturer of enthusiast-class computer cases, Cooler Master has played an important role on the PSU market for several years. The Silent Pro M500 we received for this roundup has been available in stores for several weeks, but that's no reason not to take a closer look at this power supply, especially considering its 80 PLUS certification.
As soon as you unpack the PSU, it becomes clear that the "Silent" added to the product name is not idle boasting. Silicon-covered mounting frames are included to stop vibrations from transferring to the computer case. This is a simple but effective tactic. In general, the housing of the Cooler Master Silent Pro M500 is very well made. No sharp edges or imperfect fit ruin the impression. A large 135 mm fan covers the entire base of the power supply.
The cables are flat in order to provide improved airflow inside the case, and while the lengths are sufficient, you might need some luck (Ed.: alternatively, you could do some research on component placement) to reach everything in large chassis. The ATX (20 + 4 pins) and CPU (4 + 4 pins) cables are firmly attached to the PSU, but all other cables are modular. You get plenty of cables as well: two PCIe, six SATA, and five four-pin Molex connectors.
|Cooler Master Silent Pro M500
|AC Input
|100-240V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|20 A
|20 A
|34 A
|0.5 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|12.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|145 W
|408 W
|Total Continuous Output
|500 W
|Peak Output
|620 W
anyway I did not notice voltage stability measurements and a "hot box" test.
Other then that, it's a pretty quick analysis. Wish you'd open them up to actually see what components they used in their primary and secondary circuits.
I'm happy that yet another site thinks highly of the CM Silent Pro series; I'm using the M600W currently.
according to most people that i know, seasonic is the very best brand that make quality psu for the money
newegg has a Seasonic S12ii Bronze 520w for just $69.99
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817151094&cm_re=seasonic_s12ii_bronze-_-17-151-094-_-Product
and according to reviews it is the very best power supply in its price range(it even beat the Corsair HX 620w)
http://www.pcstats.com/articleview.cfm?articleid=2162&page=4
But yea very nice read, was expecting some more cheaper PSUs tbh though, the vantec ions seem to offer good price/performance, at least here in new zealand, dunno if you get them in america
in my opinion, if i am buying a 500w psu
my main concern will be efficiency
since i wont mind doing some crazy overclocking or tri-sli or quad fire over a 500w psu
also look at this very interesting result that i have found
a Core i7 920 + GTX 260 @stock under PRIME 95+ Furmark has only a maximum power consumption of 371w
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/cases/display/system-wattage_7.html#sect0
and in real life usage i bet you wont even get close to that power consumption even when overclocked :)
With that aside, in my opinion finding a value PSU is about weighing price and quality. Although the Pro87+ was a monster when it came to efficiency, it was still said to be available for around $140. First, that's a bit much for a budget/midrange PSU and secondly, I couldn't find that particular PSU anywhere online. I found the 600W variant on newegg for around the same price...but it's not the same PSU.
Pretty much the same goes for the other PSU's. I couldn't find them at any reputable online dealers (newegg, tigerdirect, zipzoomfly, etc.). And I do realize that it takes much time to do a review like this, but it seems like some of the more popular brands have been left out. Even if they don't have an 80plus "Gold" PSU at or around the 500W level. At least then you'd have a baseline for a so called normal efficiency power supply.
I did a lot of research when I purchased mine a couple of years ago when I last built a ground up system. I settled on a corsair VX550 and have been thoroughly impressed with how it's handled my moderate gaming system. Now this is a personal preference, but I've been so pleased with it, I doubt if I will go to another PSU label. But anyway, that's my $0.02.