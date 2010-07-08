Trending

Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

By ,

Enthusiasts often say that you can never have too much performance. However, a 500W power supply is perfectly ample for a majority of mid-range PCs. This is one of those cases where a solid ratio of performance to price is preferable to gross excess.

Cooler Master Silent Pro M500

Perhaps best known as a manufacturer of enthusiast-class computer cases, Cooler Master has played an important role on the PSU market for several years. The Silent Pro M500 we received for this roundup has been available in stores for several weeks, but that's no reason not to take a closer look at this power supply, especially considering its 80 PLUS certification.

As soon as you unpack the PSU, it becomes clear that the "Silent" added to the product name is not idle boasting. Silicon-covered mounting frames are included to stop vibrations from transferring to the computer case. This is a simple but effective tactic. In general, the housing of the Cooler Master Silent Pro M500 is very well made. No sharp edges or imperfect fit ruin the impression. A large 135 mm fan covers the entire base of the power supply.

The cables are flat in order to provide improved airflow inside the case, and while the lengths are sufficient, you might need some luck (Ed.: alternatively, you could do some research on component placement) to reach everything in large chassis. The ATX (20 + 4 pins) and CPU (4 + 4 pins) cables are firmly attached to the PSU, but all other cables are modular. You get plenty of cables as well: two PCIe, six SATA, and five four-pin Molex connectors.

Cooler Master Silent Pro M500
AC Input100-240V, 50-60 Hz
DC Output+3.3 V+5 V+12 V (#1)+12 V (#2)+12 V (#3)+12 V (#4)-12 V+5 Vsb
20 A20 A34 A0.5 A2.5 A
Individual Output6 W12.5 W
Rail UtilizationSysSysCPU & VGA
Combined Output145 W408 W
Total Continuous Output500 W
Peak Output620 W
Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • haplo602 08 July 2010 13:17
    the yes/no graphs are funny .... how about a table ?

    anyway I did not notice voltage stability measurements and a "hot box" test.
    Reply
  • sabot00 08 July 2010 13:27
    Editor FTW!
    Reply
  • SpadeM 08 July 2010 13:38
    It might be just me but the ripple/noise test wasn't performed on these PSUs. Also, at what temperature did you guys test for the efficiency? I'm hoping u tested it over 30 degrees Celsius.
    Other then that, it's a pretty quick analysis. Wish you'd open them up to actually see what components they used in their primary and secondary circuits.
    Reply
  • The Lady Slayer 08 July 2010 13:41
    @SpadeM: there are other sites that dismantle power supplies, just google them

    I'm happy that yet another site thinks highly of the CM Silent Pro series; I'm using the M600W currently.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 08 July 2010 13:55
    For the last several years I've considered $50 the ceiling for a 500W PSU... To put it into perspective - this is the value choice. I did spend $80 on a 530W PSU 7 years ago, but that was then.
    Reply
  • raclimja 08 July 2010 14:03
    why no seasonic?

    according to most people that i know, seasonic is the very best brand that make quality psu for the money

    newegg has a Seasonic S12ii Bronze 520w for just $69.99
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817151094&cm_re=seasonic_s12ii_bronze-_-17-151-094-_-Product

    and according to reviews it is the very best power supply in its price range(it even beat the Corsair HX 620w)
    http://www.pcstats.com/articleview.cfm?articleid=2162&page=4
    Reply
  • p1n3apqlexpr3ss 08 July 2010 14:22
    Ummm... just me or 4 rails @ 18A for the FSP and 3 rails @ 25A for the enermax seem really really really heaps for a 500W psu...?
    Reply
  • p1n3apqlexpr3ss 08 July 2010 14:27
    Oh and how can you have a 115V 110% peak load test on the silverstone?? :p
    But yea very nice read, was expecting some more cheaper PSUs tbh though, the vantec ions seem to offer good price/performance, at least here in new zealand, dunno if you get them in america
    Reply
  • raclimja 08 July 2010 14:27
    P1n3apqlExpr3ssUmmm... just me or 4 rails @ 18A for the FSP and 3 rails @ 25A for the enermax seem really really really heaps for a 500W psu...?
    in my opinion, if i am buying a 500w psu

    my main concern will be efficiency

    since i wont mind doing some crazy overclocking or tri-sli or quad fire over a 500w psu

    also look at this very interesting result that i have found
    a Core i7 920 + GTX 260 @stock under PRIME 95+ Furmark has only a maximum power consumption of 371w
    http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/cases/display/system-wattage_7.html#sect0

    and in real life usage i bet you wont even get close to that power consumption even when overclocked :)
    Reply
  • jhanschu 08 July 2010 16:19
    I always enjoy reading about PSU's as I feel they are really the core to your system. Poor power means flaky system, and allow your electrical components to last longer.

    With that aside, in my opinion finding a value PSU is about weighing price and quality. Although the Pro87+ was a monster when it came to efficiency, it was still said to be available for around $140. First, that's a bit much for a budget/midrange PSU and secondly, I couldn't find that particular PSU anywhere online. I found the 600W variant on newegg for around the same price...but it's not the same PSU.

    Pretty much the same goes for the other PSU's. I couldn't find them at any reputable online dealers (newegg, tigerdirect, zipzoomfly, etc.). And I do realize that it takes much time to do a review like this, but it seems like some of the more popular brands have been left out. Even if they don't have an 80plus "Gold" PSU at or around the 500W level. At least then you'd have a baseline for a so called normal efficiency power supply.

    I did a lot of research when I purchased mine a couple of years ago when I last built a ground up system. I settled on a corsair VX550 and have been thoroughly impressed with how it's handled my moderate gaming system. Now this is a personal preference, but I've been so pleased with it, I doubt if I will go to another PSU label. But anyway, that's my $0.02.
    Reply