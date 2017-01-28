Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification also states that the 5VSB rail's efficiency should be measured as well. However 80 PLUS totally ignores it, even though we consider this rail important.
So far, we've run into a number of Gold- and Platinum-certified PSUs with low-efficiency 5VSB rails. In our opinion, an efficiency certification should take into account all rails, not just +12V, 5V, and 3.3V. As a side note, the -12V rail isn't required by the most recent ATX spec, since there aren't any PC components that use it.
We conduct four load tests on the 5VSB rail with 0.1A, 0.25A, 1A, and full load. We are thinking about adding three more measurements, with load levels of 0.045A, 0.09A, and 0.55A. These load levels are provided by the ErP Lot 3 and Lot 6 directives, which require higher than 45% efficiency for the first two and at least 55% for the last one.
|5VSB Power Consumption
|System AC Wall Power Consumption
|Efficiency
|≤0.225W
|< 0.5W to meet 2013 ErP Lot 6 requirement (100V~240V)
|>0.45%
|≤0.45W
|< 1W to meet 2010 ErP Lot 6 requirement (100V~240V)
|>0.45%
|≤2.75W
|< 5W to meet 2014 ErP Lot 3 requirement (100V~240V)
|>0.55%
There is lots of deviation in the efficiency readings under such low loads, so you have to use a logging program in order to take accurate readings.
MORE: Who's Who In Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.