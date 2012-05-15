AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
DiRT 3 can exploit DirectX 11. But because Intel’s HD Graphics is incapable of anything exceeding DirectX 10, we force DirectX 9 across all three solutions to keep the comparison fair.
At 1024x600, the A10-4600M manages 4x MSAA with a 30 FPS minimum; the A8-3500M isn’t far behind. Intel’s Core i5-2450M is barely playable, but would probably perform acceptably with anti-aliasing disabled.
At 1280x800, Trinity and Llano remain playable with MSAA dialed back to 2x. Intel dips below 20 FPS.
With anti-aliasing disabled at this highest resolution, Trinity manages to maintain a minimum frame rate just under 30 FPS, and the Llano-based part is just a bit behind. Intel’s HD Graphics 3000 core simply can’t compete, though.
BTW, Charlie @ SemiAccurate is not an AMD fanbois IME. He just calls it like it is. Reality bites sometimes be it Nvidia, AMD or Intel's problems. Denial never changes reality. It is what it is.
A10-4600M laptops will be int eh $600-$700 neighborhood, and we're still waiting for Ivy bridge Core i5 to arrive in this price range.
We go over this. We also talk about how we'll do a follow up as soon as an appropriate product is available.
You need to read for it to make sense.
In a related question, does Trinity's details and specs lead to any conclusions about what Piledriver desktop processors will be like?