AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

DiRT 3 can exploit DirectX 11. But because Intel’s HD Graphics is incapable of anything exceeding DirectX 10, we force DirectX 9 across all three solutions to keep the comparison fair.

At 1024x600, the A10-4600M manages 4x MSAA with a 30 FPS minimum; the A8-3500M isn’t far behind. Intel’s Core i5-2450M is barely playable, but would probably perform acceptably with anti-aliasing disabled.

At 1280x800, Trinity and Llano remain playable with MSAA dialed back to 2x. Intel dips below 20 FPS.

With anti-aliasing disabled at this highest resolution, Trinity manages to maintain a minimum frame rate just under 30 FPS, and the Llano-based part is just a bit behind. Intel’s HD Graphics 3000 core simply can’t compete, though.