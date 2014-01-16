AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

Gaming: BioShock Infinite And Grid 2

On-die graphics engines occupy more die area than ever; Kaveri’s Radeon R7-class GPU gets 47% of the SoC. And yet it seems that 1920x1080 remains just out of reach.

Yes, A10-7850K is 11% faster than A10-6800K. But at less than 30 FPS using the Medium detail setting, your choices are either to dial back graphics quality even more or play at a lower resolution.

I imagine AMD is more excited about the A8-7600’s performance. Configured as a 65 W device, it’s a hair quicker than the A10-6800K, and even with a 45 W TDP it comes within 1 FPS of the 100 W Richland-based flagship. AMD is shooting for a roughly $120 price tag—about $20 cheaper than what the -6800K is selling for right now.

It’s unfortunate that even the -7850K’s average frame rates leave us wanting more. In a world where current-gen gaming consoles yield good frame rates at impressive detail levels, it’s not enough to say “turn BioShock’s settings as low as they can go” or “just step back to 720p”. Getting the gaming performance we’d recommend still requires purchasing discrete graphics in this case.

Grid 2 is typically more platform-bound than BioShock, benefiting greatly from fast system memory. In this title, we can use the game’s Medium detail preset at 1920x1080 and race around fairly smoothly.

AMD will want to flaunt this chart. Not only do we get playable performance from three different Kaveri-based configurations, but the 45 W A8-7600 decimates the Richland-based A8-6500T and both of Intel’s HD Graphics 4600-powered CPUs.