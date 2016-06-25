Acer Predator XB271HK 27-inch UHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

Our sample came in a box that had been shipped several times previously and was looking a bit worn but there wasn’t a scratch on the monitor or other contents. Rigid foam did its job protecting this premium display as did the double-corrugate cardboard carton.

Included cables are IEC for the internal power supply, DisplayPort, HDMI and USB 3.0. You also get a printed quick start guide. Additional drivers and a full user manual can be downloaded from Acer’s website. The base, upright and panel are packed separately and must be assembled. Once you bolt the base on, the stand snaps into place.

Product 360

Acer doesn’t advertise the XB271HK as bezel-free but it is a flush design in which the anti-glare layer extends to the edge of the chassis exposing only a thin plastic edge. When the power is on, the image extends almost all the way out leaving just an 8mm border around the top and sides. The plastic trim across the bottom extends 22mm, enough to accommodate a Predator logo and the OSD control keys. They offer good feedback and click with precision. The power LED is a bright blue when turned on but can be dimmed or turned off.

The anti-glare layer is very aggressive in operation and imparts a barely perceptible texture to the image. It’s not something you’ll see in most content, but we were aware of it in some smooth-toned material.

Acer has adopted the sci-fi boomerang design for the bases of all its Predator-series displays. The red parts are cast aluminum and the whole thing exudes quality. The upright is equally solid with firm movements. The panel will stay put without any annoying wobbles.

Positioning options include a portrait mode along with nearly six inches of height adjustment, not to mention generous tilt and swivel. The wide bottom bezel may dissuade those who wish to create a vertical multi-screen setup. If you go horizontal however, the XB271HK has one of the thinnest bezels we’ve ever seen.

The panel appears slim but that’s mainly because of a prominent bulge in the center. It’s flat enough to wall-mount if you wish. On the right side are two USB ports with the remaining two on the bottom with the video inputs.

Acer packs internal components into a bulge that occupies about two-thirds of the panel’s backside. It’s well-ventilated and we had no heat-related issues during our tests. The tiny two-watt speakers fire out the rear of the vents shown in the photo. Sound quality will be affected by what’s behind the monitor, especially if you hang it on a wall. The OSD includes a DTS option which helps improve tonal balance, but the speakers are too small to have much frequency range. Volume is reasonable, but you’ll get better results from plugging in a pair of headphones.

G-Sync requires using the single DisplayPort input. The HDMI input is version 1.4 so it will support 3840x2160 resolution but only up to 30Hz. To the right of those you can see the headphone jack and the remaining USB ports.