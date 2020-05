Random Write

JMicron has yet to deliver a controller that matches the random write performance results of other processors on the market. Write Booster technology and pSLC modes close the gap somewhat (it was much wider in previous-generation products). Still, though, the random write performance difference between a leader like the 850 EVO 500GB and Adata's SX930 480GB is substantial.