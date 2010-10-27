Analysis: The Impact Of Shifting From 512 Byte To 4 KB Sectors

Misaligned Sector Results: I/O Performance

On this page and the next we’ll only be comparing the 750 GB sector aligned drive to a misaligned setup to look at just this difference. All other results will compare the newer, 750 GB 4 KB sector drive to the older 640 GB 512 byte drive.

As you can see, the unaligned setup results in a performance impact of up to 50%, depending on the workload. Workloads that do not involve write operations, such as the Web server test pattern, don’t show any disadvantage at all in I/O testing.