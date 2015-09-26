AirVPN Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: No logs, fast speeds, improving networks over time (3 new servers were launched just 2 months ago), and admins that are true idealists about a free and open internet.✗ Cons: Like all VPNs, you suffer an Internet speed hit as all of your traffic is slowed. However, this is a gripe against VPNs in general not just AirVPN. Of the VPNs, AirVPN has the smallest impact on performance of the VPNs that I have tested.☁ Comments: Easily my favorite VPN of all time.