AirVPN Review

Five-Star Reader Ratings
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: The client software works well with an easy installation. Speed doesn't suffer significantly if I let it choose a foreign node (for example, Canada from the U.S.). By default, the client chooses a connection in a country other than the one I connect from.✗ Cons: So far, nothing.☁ Comments: Many locations to choose from and good speeds over VPN.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: AirVPN is easy to set up and use, and provides fast connections.✗ Cons: Its documentation on how to fix DNS leaks, which seem to be more of a problem with Windows than with AirVPN, is too light. ☁ Comments: Inexpensive, solid connections, and doesn't keep logs.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Port Forwarding / DDNS and Geolocation routing - In order to bypass discriminations based on IP address geo-location, they execute only strictly necessary double-hops to an additional server (for example to access BBC iPlayer even from non-UK servers). ✗ Cons: Price is a little high.☁ Comments: They go the extra mile by offering OpenVPN, are OpenVPN over SSH and OpenVPN over SSL.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Granular control of all VPN parameters with network locking feature (prevents leaks), port forwarding, based on OpenVPN, accepts BitCoin and very open and straightforward on the forum. Very good latency and speeds overall.✗ Cons: Servers are based mostly in North America and western Europe, very little in Asia and nothing in Latin America or Australia.☁ Comments: They are serious about privacy and security.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: They absolutely keep no logs and do not comply with any requests for such. I have use them for years and can get 95% of my available bandwidth. Supports multiple clients. Cost is cheap. Privacy is paramount.✗ Cons: Absolutely nothing, honestly - This IS the best VPN service out there bar none - I guarantee it.☁ Comments: Exceptional speed, reliability, cost, and security with a large selection of countries.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: No logs, fast speeds, improving networks over time (3 new servers were launched just 2 months ago), and admins that are true idealists about a free and open internet.✗ Cons: Like all VPNs, you suffer an Internet speed hit as all of your traffic is slowed. However, this is a gripe against VPNs in general not just AirVPN. Of the VPNs, AirVPN has the smallest impact on performance of the VPNs that I have tested.☁ Comments: Easily my favorite VPN of all time.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Very secure, reliable and fast. Very engaged with its community. Follows well-formed best practices.✗ Cons: I have found nothing to complain about thus far.☁ Comments: Very proactive and responsive service that operates from a properly paranoid perspective.
|☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: Strong encryption. Powerful options.✗ Cons: Somewhat expensive. Limited to three simultaneous connections (although up from one previously).☁ Comments: Tons of servers. Great privacy. Can pay in btc.
Watch that video to get an idea of it's performance (it's very good).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9bhbEm7JAk
That's what I'd go with. VPN always makes you loose bandwidth, the question is how much. Less the better.
Someone needs to make a VPN router. lol.
I've been testing out multiple VPNs over the past year, and I've gone from TorGuard to Private Internet Access, to IPVanish. All three of those were "Meh" in terms of the quality of their services.
Then I tried AirVPN, and no pun intended, I was blown away. It had a proper client, lots and lots of transparency, stability, and best of all, speed.
The other VPNs have been pretty inconsistent speed wise. IPVanish in particular was a bit odd. I did a speed test, and the speeds appeared amazing. However, in practice, I got much less than that on downloads. It could have been coincidence, considering how much that service lost connection, but it still seems a little shady.
All in all though, I'm going to be purchasing a quarterly subscription to AirVPN later today.
What do you think the average person uses VPN for? It sure as hell ain't playing games online.
Do a real test with a download over P2P
I can confirm that P2P downloading is extremely fast with AirVPN. They don't throttle it. During my three day trial, I downloaded ~80GB of files via torrents. They weren't the most popular in the world, with only a handful of seeders each, but I got on average around 3-5 MB/s download speed, which leads me to believe they don't throttle it at all. I was lucky get get 800KB/s with the others.