AirVPN Review

Based on open source software, AirVPN has a strong anti-censorship and pro-net neutrality stance and maintains security and anonymity as a top priority.
When we asked Tom’s Hardware readers to rate some of the top VPN choices, we weren’t expecting to see such a strong and positive response from AirVPN supporters. Although AirVPN did not receive the most ratings (PIA won with over 170 reader ratings), it was the top write in choice with 18 reader responses. The VPN service also had the most positive score with an average overall rating of 4.78 and no ratings below 4 stars, beating PIA at 4.39, TorGuard at 4.57, IPVanish at 4.45 and HMA at 4.07.
Overall, readers were most impressed with AirVPN’s reliability and speed, claiming solid connections and a good privacy and security policy. Several readers commented on the service's ease of use, proactive customer support and regular engagement with AirVPN’s community. Though many seemed to think AirPVN offers a good amount of servers and locations, one reader pointed out that most of the currently available servers are based in North America and Europe, with few or no options in Asia, Latin America and Australia. Also, a couple of responders commented on the lack of a DNS leak tool and poor documentation on how to fix DNS leaks.
Watch that video to get an idea of it's performance (it's very good).
I've been testing out multiple VPNs over the past year, and I've gone from TorGuard to Private Internet Access, to IPVanish. All three of those were "Meh" in terms of the quality of their services.
Then I tried AirVPN, and no pun intended, I was blown away. It had a proper client, lots and lots of transparency, stability, and best of all, speed.
The other VPNs have been pretty inconsistent speed wise. IPVanish in particular was a bit odd. I did a speed test, and the speeds appeared amazing. However, in practice, I got much less than that on downloads. It could have been coincidence, considering how much that service lost connection, but it still seems a little shady.
All in all though, I'm going to be purchasing a quarterly subscription to AirVPN later today.
Do a real test with a download over P2P
I can confirm that P2P downloading is extremely fast with AirVPN. They don't throttle it. During my three day trial, I downloaded ~80GB of files via torrents. They weren't the most popular in the world, with only a handful of seeders each, but I got on average around 3-5 MB/s download speed, which leads me to believe they don't throttle it at all. I was lucky get get 800KB/s with the others.