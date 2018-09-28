Best VPN Services 2018

There are many good reasons to sign up for a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. VPNs give you a private connection that your Internet provider or hackers on the café’s network you just joined can't monitor you. They also let you connect to nodes in other countries so you can access streaming services that are only available locally.

When choosing a VPN, you need to consider the price, quality of customer support and the relative speed of data transfer. These are our top recommendations.



Best Overall

Our favorite VPN service overall, Private Internet Access offers fantastic speeds at a great price. For just $39.95 per year, you get access to more than 3,000 servers located in 30 countries around the world.

Perhaps because of its wide footprint, Private Internet Access had the fastest speeds when our colleagues at Tom's Guide conducted performance tests in New York City, Germany, The Netherlands and Azerbaijan. The service took an average of 3.3 seconds to establish its initial connection, which is nearly twice as fast as its nearest competitor.

Private Internet Access

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Fast speeds
  • Great price
  • Wide platform support
  • Global footprint
Cons
  • Random username
  • Driver reloads
Verdict

Private Internet Access offers great platform support with dedicated software for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Chrome OS and Linux. To help protect your privacy, the service assigns you a random username that you can't change. That may be secure, but it's not necessarily convenient or easy to remember. Apart from its complex usernames, Private Internet Access' main downside is that during testing,Tom's Guide had to reload the software's TAP driver a couple of times. It's also located in the U.S., which means that the U.S. federal government could potentially subpoena your user data. However, the company says that it doesn't log user sessions.

4.5/5
$39.95Per Year

Best Privacy

If you want to live, or at least surf, off the grid, you can't find a more private VPN service than Mullvad. The Swedish-based service doesn't even require you to enter an email address in order to sign up, and, if paying with a credit card, Paypal or Bitcoin aren't secret enough, you can send cash in an envelope, along with your account number.

Mullvad

Pros
  • Super private, no email address needed
  • Easy setup
  • Can pay in cash
Cons
  • No mobile software
  • Relatively slow speeds
Verdict

At $72 a year, Mullvad isn't the cheapest VPN service around and, according to Tom's Guide's tests, it's actually the slowest. Having only 170 servers doesn't help the performance. And there are also no mobile apps, though you can use OpenVPN to access the service from Android or iOS devices. However, Mullvad is so secure that it doesn't even require a username and password, just a single access code. The company says that it does not log user data, and because it's in Sweden, its records aren't likely to be searched by U.S. authorities.

3.5/5
$72Per Year

Best Free VPN Service

It's hard to argue with free. If you don't want to pay anything for a VPN, you get the first 10GB of data per month free from Windscribe. For unlimited, protected traffic you can pay a reasonable $49 per year or $69 for a lifetime subscription.

Windscribe VPN

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Fast speeds
  • Free service
  • Available in many countries
Cons
  • Must use company's apps
Verdict

You don't need to provide a name or email address in order to sign up for Windscribe and you can pay in PayPal, Paymentwall or Bitcoin, in addition to major credit cards. The Canada-based company says that it does not log user information, apart from bandwidth usage. In Tom's Guide's tests, Windscribe was one of the fastest services. It also has servers in 52 countries, more than Private Internet Access. However, you must use the company's proprietary software.

4.5/5
Free

Best VPN Features

With connection points in 60 countries and more than 2,800 servers, CyberGhost has one of the most robust offerings of any VPN service. It also has unique and powerful features such as malicious site blocking and the ability to automatically open a connection when you launch certain programs (ex: Netflix).

CyberGhost

Pros
  • Servers in 60 countries
  • Blocks ads and trackers User-friendly interface
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Sub-par connection times
Verdict

The service is based in Romania, you don't need to use your real name to sign up and you can pay with more anonymous currencies, such as Bitcoin. Unfortunately, CyberGhost is not without its drawbacks. At $59.88 per year, it's a bit pricey, though the three-year rate of $99 is even better than what you'd pay to Private Internet Access. CyberGhost's performance is also slower than the competition. However, the added features and slick software make it a worthy choice.

3.5/5
$59.88Per Year

