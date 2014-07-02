Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: SiSoftware Sandra
We're only on the second page of benchmarks and it's already apparent that performance tests aren't differentiating these motherboards. Really, that's a good thing. If you're short on time, I'd typically suggest that you skip ahead to our overclocking analysis. Unfortunately, the Athlon 5350 doesn't give us much to talk about there, either. At least we'll have some new gaming tests to look at on the next page.
A single-channel memory controller really cuts into Kabini's memory bandwidth compared to what we're used to from dual-channel configurations, as shown in Sandra 2014. This will likely take a toll on gaming performance as well, though the weak CPU and GPU might bottleneck frame rates before the APU runs out of memory throughput.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?