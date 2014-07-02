Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: SiSoftware Sandra

We're only on the second page of benchmarks and it's already apparent that performance tests aren't differentiating these motherboards. Really, that's a good thing. If you're short on time, I'd typically suggest that you skip ahead to our overclocking analysis. Unfortunately, the Athlon 5350 doesn't give us much to talk about there, either. At least we'll have some new gaming tests to look at on the next page.

A single-channel memory controller really cuts into Kabini's memory bandwidth compared to what we're used to from dual-channel configurations, as shown in Sandra 2014. This will likely take a toll on gaming performance as well, though the weak CPU and GPU might bottleneck frame rates before the APU runs out of memory throughput.