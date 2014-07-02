Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Productivity
MSI’s AM1I takes another small lead in Blender rendering. Not that anyone would wait ten minutes to render one frame. The threaded tests on this page all overshoot the target market of AMD's AM1 platform. Still, it's important that we establish just what the Athlon 5350 can do in these three motherboards.
The same AM1I falls slightly behind in Visual Studio 2010. This is one application where a platform that consumes roughly one-third the power of our mainstream parts produces more than one-third the performance. Hurray for efficiency!
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?