The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Books And Documents: Not Quite An e-Book Reader...
The Kindle name is normally associated with Amazon's e-book readers, which offer a convenient way to carry around a lot of consumable content. The e-ink-based screen isn't for everyone. But it's great for reading text over extended periods. Though the Fire employs a more power-hungry LCD display, it also inherits the Kindle namesake. As such, Amazon makes readability a priority.
You swipe to flip pages, and page turns aren't animated.
Ummm.... what? :heink: This is a Kindle Fire review.....
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
Ever heard of bots? There're tons of those on Tom's nowadays.
GoldengooseJust give him the 6990, the poor fellow just wants to play BF3.
A GPU of a 560 Ti level maxes it out @ 1080p, no need for a 6990.
Back to topic...
ROFL, and who needs a tablet without all that? That's right, Amazon fanboys. That company is an utter POS that is not unlike Apple, designing underpowered useless products and delivering them as "innovative". The only "innovative" thing here is a complete dependency on the company's online services... oops, nevermind, Apple did it first :kaola:
And do not say "ya, but you can root it!!!". That's nice, people can jailbreak their iPads. You cannot include rooting and jailbreaking when you talk about something being open
The Fire doesn't have either of those things. Not going to work. You should check out the specs of the Fire first.