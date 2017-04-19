AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Tom Clancy's The Division (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results

Same franchise; different game, engine, and graphics API. Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 is almost 9% faster than the same company’s RX 470 model. That’s enough of a jump to overtake Nvidia’s 3GB GeForce GTX 1060.

2560x1440 Results

The same situation plays out at 2560x1440, though the RX 570’s performance would benefit from less taxing quality settings. AMD’s higher-end Ellesmere-based GPU is better suited to this preset.



