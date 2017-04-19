AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Tom Clancy's The Division (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results
Same franchise; different game, engine, and graphics API. Asus’ ROG Strix RX 570 is almost 9% faster than the same company’s RX 470 model. That’s enough of a jump to overtake Nvidia’s 3GB GeForce GTX 1060.
2560x1440 Results
The same situation plays out at 2560x1440, though the RX 570’s performance would benefit from less taxing quality settings. AMD’s higher-end Ellesmere-based GPU is better suited to this preset.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.