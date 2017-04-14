AMD Ryzen AMA

Mobile, Naming Scheme, and Naples
awetle: Theoretically, how fast can the Infinity Fabric clock? Will we see an iteration of this interconnect technology on Ryzen compatible with the higher speeds of DDR5?
DON WOLIGROSKI: I'm not aware of an Infinity Fabric ceiling. That's not to say there isn't one, but it's never come up as a limitation in the meetings I've been a part of.
I can't comment on memory technologies that don't even have a defined specification yet. I can say that AMD has committed to keeping the AM4 platform around for years to come, and we're very committed to the Ryzen brand, so we'll have to see if that collides with the consumer release of DDR5.
skgs2017: Are there plans to release an 8-Core Ryzen CPU for Laptops this year?
DON WOLIGROSKI: We haven't publicly released the specifications of our Ryzen-based laptop APUs, so I can't comment.
LordStreetguru: Why weren’t the Ryzen series of processors named Ryzen 4, Ryzen 6, Ryzen 8, Ryzen 12, and Ryzen 16?
DON WOLIGROSKI: We did a ton of research and found that the vast majority of people just want a good/better/best brand segmentation scheme. They value the simplicity and clarity of it. Good = Ryzen 3, better = Ryzen 5, best = Ryzen 7. Boom! Done.
randomizer: Do you ever miss writing reviews?
DON WOLIGROSKI: Sometimes, but not nearly as much as I miss playing with all the new hardware that used to come across my desk.
The opportunity I miss most is reporting on the VR industry when the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive were released. I was there before it started; I made a polarized 3D projector before you could buy them, and I tested the crap that was out before the first Oculus Rift Development kit. I met Palmer Luckey in a tiny hotel room at CES where he showed me the very first DK1. I'll always feel it's a story I never got to delve in to as much as I expected I would.
chriscambridge: We do data processing using single and dual Xeons. We actually know very little about AMD and the new Ryzen CPUs, as we are more Intel/Nvidia users. Would Ryzen processors and their related motherboards have anything to offer us? We require high core counts with hyper-threading, at the quickest frequency possible, with AVX/AVX2, auto-overclocking, and DDR4 RAM?
DON WOLIGROSKI: Ryzen has single-threaded IPC comparable to Intel's Broadwell-E. Clock for clock, we're about 6% behind Kaby Lake, Intel's best.
At the same time, we offer colossal multithreading advantages over the competition. Our 6-core/12 thread Ryzen 5's start at just over $200 USD. Our 8-core/16 thread Ryzen 7s start at just over $300 USD. The $499 Ryzen 7 1800X offers multithreading performance about 9% better than the Core i7-6900K, which costs over $1000.
Ryzen CPUs can use ECC memory, but Intel consumer CPUs cannot (although Ryzen boards are not qualified for this). Ryzen also uses DDR4 RAM. It's a new platform so we're ramping up memory, but we're stably at 3200 MHz and making fast progress with BIOS updates.
If you use Xeons, though, do some research on AMD's upcoming Naples server parts. Quad-channel RAM, unholy amounts of I/O bandwidth, 32-core/64-thread CPUs. Absolutely killer server value coming your way.
XaveT: Are there any plans to release a low-power Ryzen processor, such as one with a TDP of 25W less, designed in the same vein as the Athlon 5300-series? I love those little workhorses, and am hoping to see an AM4 version with PCIe 3.0 and DDR4 support. Any chance of us seeing this?
DON WOLIGROSKI: Nothing we've announced specifically. Although we're making mobile Ryzen processors in the future, so that's some indication.
And they are answered by a person who is far from the technical plane and the engineering questions.
He is a manager, he is a salesman.
His task is more blah-blah, only for the sake of an even greater blah-blah.
Thanks, of course, but alas, I found nothing interesting for myself here.
I personally think he did not remind us that the current crop of 8 core consoles will inevitably force AMD's core advantage to eat all the competition Intel currently has. In 5 years every single Ryzen 1 processor will terrorize the Intel processors they competed with.... Ryzen 5s will have 50% performance gains over Kaby i7 etc etc.
Intel knew this was the future, that is why all Intel consumer processors have stuck to 4 cores to try and keep the programming focus on their IPC lead. Now that that lead is only 6% and the competition has more cores, we will see the shift toward 6+ cores that we saw when Core 2 Duo came and made dual FX and Dual Pentiums viable mainstream gaming chips, and when Core Quad and Nehalem made quad cores viable gaming chips.
As the owner of a 3930k, you can read my past posts and see I have always said this is going to happen. Now, a month after you are seeing the updates come out already. Wait till there are 12 threaded games on the market (this year I expect) and you will see just how much the limitation of the CPU industry's progress was actually created by Intel's refusal to go over 4 cores in the mainstream.
For all the talk of expense creating 6 and 12 core processors, Intel could have had consumer 8 core low clock chips in mainstream for prosumers and home rendering types years ago and they didn't. My theory is that they are scared of heavily threaded applications in the mainstream creating opportunity for competition to outmanouvre their new chips based on slower, more numerous cores. It's not like a 2ghz 6 or 8 core in the mainstream was never an option.
In retrospect, because hindsight is always 20/20, I wish I would have asked some questions about Excavator, since they still have some Bristol Ridge products coming out for the AM4 platform. Even though Zen is a new architecture, there were still some positive things that carried over from the Bulldozer family that had been learned through-out its process of evolution.
I agree with you 100% ... Ask me anything should include people from the R&D department and not only sales person. or maybe a team of 2 people , Sales and Research. or even better? the CEO him/herself included.
That is simply not true.
Here's an example. 22nm and 18nm TDP is usually far higher than actual draw because the chip is so small any cooling solution has a much smaller surface area to work with. Another example: When Intel brought over onboard memory controllers from the bridge to the CPU socket, the TDP of their chips went unchanged because (thermally speaking) the controller was far away enough from the chip to never contribute to thermal limitations... despite the temperature of the chip rising much faster under OC because of the additional bits, and the chips themselves drawing more power due to more components. A final example: I have a 130W TDP chip that without overvolting simply cannot reach a watt over 90 even when running a power virus (which draws the max power the chip can draw - more than burn-in or SuperPi). The TDP rating is directly connected to the specific parts of the chip that run hot and how big they are, not their true power draw. This is why so many chips of the same binning have the same TDP despite running at lower clocks and voltages than each other.
Further to that, TDP is rounded up to fixed numbers to make it easy to pick a fan. True power draw is naturally dependent on how well a chip is binned, and super badly binned chips may still run with enough volts so they usually add 10 to 20 watts for the thermal headroom to make that possible.
I'll admit, I'm sort of nitpicking a small part of the answer given in the AMA regarding TDP, I just felt the need to point it out because this is a misconception I see on a semi regular basis.